Nonprofits, Food Patch team up for holiday meals
Nature’s Food Patch Market & Cafés in Clearwater and downtown Dunedin, working with local nonprofits HEP and Dunedin Cares, is collecting healthy organic foods to donate to families in need through Dec. 31.
Customers shopping at Nature’s Food Patch can simply grab and purchase a pre-packaged $10 bag of food at checkout. The Patch will donate it directly to one of their charity partners.
All donations collected at the Clearwater store will go to Homeless Empowerment Program and all donations from their Dunedin location will go to Dunedin Cares Food Pantry. Items donated are non-perishable food staples, such as canned vegetables, canned beans and other canned goods.
Last year, The Patch and its customers collected over $16,000 worth of food for the two charities. Customers may also choose the option of donating a holiday food bag online through Patch Curbside Pickup.
To encourage customers to bring their own reusable bags for groceries, Nature's Food Patch will make a 5-cent donation per bag to a different charitable organization each month.
Pennell to volunteer at Boca Raton Bowl
MARIETTA, Ohio — Alexis Pennell of Clearwater, a student at Marietta College, is one of 12 students who will be volunteering at the 2023 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl.
Pennell, who is majoring in Journalism/Broadcast, is assisting with a variety of responsibilities during the days leading up to the game and will be part of the game-day experience at FAU Stadium.
Pennell will be volunteering Dec. 15-21. The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20, on ESPN. The Toledo Rockets (8-5) will face the Liberty Flames (8-4) in the contest.
Ruth Eckerd Hall, HEP partner for food drive
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall, in collaboration with the Homeless Empowerment Program, is helping to collect food for homeless individuals and families in Pinellas County.
Through Saturday, Dec. 31, anyone attending a performance at Ruth Eckerd Hall or the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre can bring non-perishable food to donate in one of the HEP containers located in the lobby of each theatre.
Non-perishable food can also be brought to the Raymond James Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall during ticket office hours: Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 6 p.m., Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, from noon to 6 p.m.
Trash, recycling schedules change
CLEARWATER — Because the Pinellas County disposal facility will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, the city of Clearwater has modified its collection schedule.
For Monday, Dec. 26, there will be no changes to the residential collection schedule. Solid waste and recycling crews will be working.
For Monday, Jan. 2, Monday's collections will be made Tuesday, Jan. 3, and Tuesday's collections will be made Wednesday, Jan. 4.
There will be no change for commercial customers and for residential customers whose trash and recycling are picked up on Thursdays and Fridays.
Residents with questions can call the Solid Waste Operations Line at 727-562-4920.
