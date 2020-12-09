City closes book on library renovations in bid to keep Imagine Clearwater within budget

CLEARWATER — In an effort to keep the redevelopment of Coachman Park within budget, city leaders decided Dec. 3 to abandon $6.42 million in renovations to the Main Library.
Assistant City Manager Michael Delk advised the City Council to make the move in order to bring construction costs down to $55 million and retain the core elements of the Imagine Clearwater project at the park. The overall cost of the project, however, will remain at the $64-million-plus mark because nearly $10 million has already been paid to the Stantec and Skanska engineering and design firms or is allocated for future use.
“I believe that the consultant team has done an outstanding job trying to preserve the central components of what was most important to the plan in terms of the water features, some children family play areas as well as our major priority installation there, which is the amphitheater and the stage event,” Delk said. “It really is a spectacular waterfront plan that’s coming together.”
That plan will include some cost-saving changes — most notably to the amphitheater — but will no longer include a new and improved library.
The library was closed in late September in anticipation of construction, but the council showed reluctance when it learned the final price tag of the project. After eliminating $4.9 million in extensive rooftop renovations in June, council members thought they had brought the cost down further.
In October, the council, heeding the advice of city staff, decided to put off construction until the consultants could nail down the cost of the redevelopment of Coachman Park. The new assessment was needed because council members in June decided to move the proposed amphitheater from the center to the north end of the park facing the back of the library.
A new estimate for the park was completed in mid-November, and Delk said the library renovations were no longer compatible with the project or budget.
“The library really doesn’t have the role in the activation of the waterfront that was envisioned two or three years ago when we started this process,” he said. “And, therefore, we believe that it is a much better priority to roll those resources into accomplishing what we want to do with our waterfront.”
Mayor Frank Hibbard, who was the most vocal critic of the library project, agreed that it didn’t deserve to be lumped in with the rest of Imagine Clearwater.
“I’m ready to jettison it, and that’s no reflection on the library system,” he said.
The city had already spent as much as $400,000 on the design and plans for the library in an effort to make it more functional and modern. However, Library Director Jennifer Obermaier said she still wants to make improvements by opening up the ground floor and creating a more customer-friendly space.
The city, she said, hopes to reopen the library Monday, Dec. 14.
Changes to park plan
Despite the price of construction decreasing, consultants said the core of the Imagine Clearwater project remains intact.
Some of those improvements include a new bandshell building, dockmaster building, splashpad, restrooms, boathouse renovations, new landscaping and hardscaping, new lake, green lawn area, parking upgrades, and gateway entrance to the park.
One of the biggest cost reductions includes switching from a hard cover roof over the amphitheater seating to a Birdair canopy made of industrial fabric that will still provide 65,000 square feet of coverage — enough for 4,000 seats.
Delk said they could also incorporate more shade structures in the park using the same material.
Tim Kurtz, engineering construction manager for the city, said there were some features that had to be removed or scaled back, such as the ceremonial gardens and the portion of the bluff walk near the site of the former city hall so it doesn’t conflict with future redevelopment of that property.
He added, however, that if the final construction prices come in below $55 million, then some features could be added back in.
Developing naming rights and sponsorships could also help fund some of those items, Delk said.
Council member Hoyt Hamilton said that would be easier once people can begin to see the vision for the park.
“I do believe once we really get this motor running and things are moving forward and people see the development and the progress down in the park, we’re going to have some great opportunities to get corporate sponsorship for certain elements,” Hamilton said.
Mayor Frank Hibbard agreed and cited the $2.5 million boon the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre received for its naming rights.
He also urged staff to begin moving forward with a plan to form a conservancy or Friends of the Park organization that could support it in the future.
Looking ahead
Despite the changes, Delk said the city still aims to have the park completed by the fall of 2023.
In the next three months, staff will put the final touches on the plan and the consultants will move forward with completing the design and construction costs.
He said Duke Energy has already begun work on its infrastructure. Once construction on the park does begin, it will take about two years, Delk said.