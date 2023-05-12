Clearwater officials say the city’s four-year-long recycling failure has been corrected, and they want to prove it to residents.
The city this past week unveiled an online dashboard where the public can track how many tons are being recycled each month.
Following the discovery of the recycling breach in January, the city as of April is sending 100% of the recycling it picks up from residents to the processor, according to solid waste assistant director Kervin St Aimie. The only materials the processor is not recycling are those that are contaminated, he said, which includes loads with liquid and food residue or items like plastic bags, clothing, tires and other nonrecyclables.
“It’s a wonderful example of transparency and accountability,” council member Kathleen Beckman said of the dashboard at the May 1 work session.
The dashboard is part of a promise by city officials to win back the trust of residents amid the recycling breach, which prompted the FBI to get involved.
City Manager Jennifer Poirrier said she discovered on Jan. 6 that the city’s solid waste department had been collecting recyclables from residents’ homes but had not sent any materials to the WM processing plant in Tampa since the previous June. Instead they sent all recyclable materials with regular refuse to the Pinellas County Solid Waste Disposal Complex.
In February, the Tampa Bay Times reported that the problem went back further, and that Clearwater had delivered a bafflingly low amount of recycling to WM since at least January 2020. City administrators later confirmed the problem began in 2019 but were still trying to understand how the breach occurred for so long. In February, three FBI agents met with Poirrier and other city officials about the issue.
The online dashboard also has historical data that shows the fluctuations.
In 2017, the city recycled nearly 11,000 tons, according to the dashboard. That dropped to 6,886 tons in 2018. From 2019 through 2022, the city only recycled an average of 814 tons each year.
In March, under a new contract for processing with Waste Connections in St. Petersburg, Clearwater recycled 871 tons with an 8.19% contamination rate, according to the dashboard.
The City Council in February considered issuing refunds to residents for the six months in 2022 that the solid waste department recycled no material. The council halted the refund discussion until a consultant could investigate the matter further.
Poirrier said this week that she expects to bring back the refund discussion to the council in July.