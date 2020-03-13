CLEARWATER — The Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival has announced it will cancel this year's festival scheduled for next month because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As an organization that is passionate about their charitable work and tourism efforts on Clearwater Beach, it is with great sadness to announce our decision to 'sunset' and postpone the 8th Annual Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival presented by Visit St. Pete Clearwater," festival organizers said in a statement. "This community-generated event has created countless memories for both residents and visitors who travel to be a part of an event that celebrates some of Mother Nature's greatest gifts. Simply put, we are heartbroken. In these uncertain times, there is no higher priority than the safety of our guests, volunteers, partners and staff."
Those who have prepurchased tickets will be contacted in the next week to receive a refund.
The event, which attracts sculptors from around the world, draws more than 120,000 visitors each year.