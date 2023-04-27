The winter season is over for the Yellowjackets lacrosse program that draws boys and girls from throughout Pinellas County — but that doesn’t mean there’s no lacrosse.
Yellowjacket clinics for newcomers are under way at the East Lake Recreation Sports Complex in Tarpon Springs, and practices for teams in the summer league are taking place at the Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex in Clearwater.
The clinics, for ages 5-14, are introductory in nature with the main focus on learning the basics and enjoying the sport. Sessions, which began on April 20 and take place on Thursday evenings, run for four weeks and remain open to anyone interested.
“I want to see kids come out, make new friends, learn some new skills and learn how to be a team player,” said Emily Sugar, who coaches at the under-8 girls level.
Boys and girls, from U8 through U14 teams, are spending the next two months honing their skills. The goal is for their improvement to pay off when the winter season rolls around again.
While the practices at the DiMaggio fields are on Tuesday evenings, games are played against other Tampa Bay area teams on Saturdays at Skyway Park in Tampa.
Traditional lacrosse features 10-on-10 for boys and 12-on-12 for girls. The summer league, which runs from April through June, is played in a 4-on-4 format at all levels. That is designed to allow players more opportunities with the ball.
“They can really concentrate on skills and stickwork,” Sugar said. “You’re going to get the ball a lot more. Everyone gets a touch, and they can really hone in on their individual skills.”
Many players who come up through the Yellowjackets program have gone on to play for local high schools. Some, like Sophia Sesi, have given back after playing at that level. A Palm Harbor University graduate who graduates this spring form Tusculum University in Tennessee, started a travel team of Pinellas County players last summer.
Sesi’s team, the Shock, will conduct tryouts in May with plans to play in three summer tournaments. Most of the players, she noted, will once again be from Pinellas high schools.
Coming up through the Yellowjackets program had a lasting effect on Sesi.
“I learned how to really play with everybody,” she said. “The Yellowjackets do a good job making sure everybody’s involved.”