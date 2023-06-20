A panel of five outside experts has concluded that no water quality or environmental issues contributed to the deaths of four dolphins over a 16-month period at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium and that the staff reacted quickly and reasonably “in nearly all situations.”
But the panel, led by animal welfare lawyer James Gesualdi, provided more than 60 recommendations for the aquarium to improve, ranging from testing of air quality and noise levels to the creation of a healthier dolphin social structure, according to a statement released by the aquarium late June 14.
Aquarium CEO Joe Handy commissioned the review in March in response to four deaths that had occurred since November 2021. The analysis did not include a fifth death, Apollo, a four-year-old dolphin that died on Monday.
Handy did not respond Monday to a question from the Tampa Bay Times about whether the review that began in March had been completed. The aquarium released an undated eight-page executive summary Wednesday evening.
The summary did not detail the actions taken by aquarium staff in each case of the dolphin illnesses and deaths. It summarized them “in nearly all situations” as “reaching out extensively to appropriate veterinary colleagues and pivoting as the cases evolved.”
In a statement, Handy said the aquarium is immediately taking action on the panel’s recommendations.
The aquarium “continues to be at the forefront of progressive dolphin research and the first response to dolphins requiring emergency, life-saving care,” the executive summary stated.
As an animal hospital, Clearwater Marine Aquarium rescues and rehabilitates injured and stranded marine life. It exhibits those that are deemed non-releasable by the National Marine Fisheries Services.
Before the recent 19-month period with five dolphins deaths, three dolphins had died at the aquarium in a span of 20 years from 2001 to 2021.
Apollo’s death left five dolphins at the aquarium, with the most recent, Rosie, arriving last month. Over the past 15 years, the facility’s dolphin population has fluctuated between three and six.
Two of the deaths from the recent spate were older dolphins who lived past life expectancy. PJ died in October at 51 after almost three years at the aquarium. She had been rescued from shallow water in Old Tampa Bay when she was in her late 40s with hearing loss.
She died following “seizure-like behavior” and “a self-induced skull fracture” from swimming into a window within her habitat, according to a spokesperson.
On Jan. 23, Hemmingway died at 37 years old of intestinal torsion. He came to the aquarium in June 2020, a year after being found in shallow waters off Fiesta Key with hearing loss and other concerns.
Rex, a smaller species called a rough-toothed dolphin, died at the aquarium on March 6 at age 8 after three years at the facility. He suffered from aspiration and fungal pneumonia during his initial rehab and had severe hearing loss impacting, according to the executive summary.
Winter, the dolphin responsible for turning the aquarium from a local attraction to an international destination, died in November 2021 at 16 of an intestinal torsion. After being rescued as a baby in 2005 from a crab trap that destroyed her tail, the aquarium fitted her with a prosthetic.
Along with Gesualdi, the lawyer, the outside review panel included veterinarians Lara Croft and Andrew Stamper; water quality expert Paul Cooley; and cetacean animal manager Rita Vondra, according to a previous statement from the aquarium.
The 60 recommendations from the panel include:
• Creating a more natural water quality system including the addition of fish to the dolphin habitats.
• Adding a new animal management program for behavioral observation and documentation; acoustic and noise monitoring; and an anonymous animal welfare concern reporting structure.
• Creating a healthy dolphin group social structure including bringing well-adjusted females to act as a family nucleus to teach stranded animals how to adapt and thrive in a managed care situation.
• Focusing veterinarians on medical care rather than administrative tasks.
• Building trust and enhancing collaboration between veterinary care and animal care leadership.