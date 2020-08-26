Clearwater looks to crack down on derelict vessels

CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Police Department has added a new tool in its longstanding battle to crack down on derelict vessels that some residents say are eyesores tainting the city’s beautiful vistas.
City Council members unanimously voted Aug. 20 to amend the code of ordinances to now allow officers to issue civil citations that would be heard by the city’s special magistrate. A second and final hearing on the changes will be held next month.
According to Chief Dan Slaughter, using the magistrate instead of prosecuting through the county court system will provide a quicker option to legally declare vessels “derelict” or “at risk.”
“We believe that this will give us the ability to go much quicker, but the process could’ve taken up to two to four months in the previous system,” he said.
The process can drag out, Slaughter said, because state law requires a vessel to be declared derelict or at risk. In order to do that, it must meet certain criteria, and the city has to go through the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and county. Investigators must also conduct an extensive search for the owner and notify them of their rights and problems with the vessel. Officers also have to post a notice on the vessel for 21 days. If the owner doesn’t remove the vessel or a hearing isn’t requested, only then can it be removed.
“With this process, we hope to be able to move much quicker, much more expedient and hopefully make some determinations earlier on,” he said.
The department is currently addressing four vessels deemed at risk and two that are deemed derelict.
Slaughter said streamlining the process has been a goal this entire year.
“With this ordinance, once it kind of gets to fruition, there’s really not a requirement that I have to have a 24- to 48-hour notice,” he said. “We probably will post it for a period of time. But, in reality, if it meets the criteria of being in dismantled condition or certain other conditions, we can remove it much quicker.”
‘Getting blood from a turnip’
Removal can be costly, though, and with speed comes some financial risk, Slaughter added.
Unanchored vessels will be towed to a transient slip, but if they go further than that, there is potential for owning more of the cost.
And, unlike vehicles, most derelict vessels can’t be sold because they have little or no value.
Slaughter said the costs are theoretically recuperable from the owner in court, but that is a longshot.
“I would suspect in many of these scenarios that would be like getting blood from a turnip,” he said Aug. 17 during a council work session.
The FWC does offer a grant program to aid local governments with removal, which in some cases can be thousands of dollars.
Slaughter conceded that the tweaks to the ordinance won’t solve the issue.
“This is kind of really more of a first step ... than it is going to be a holy grail,” he said. “There are still going to be many, many challenges trying to deal with these derelict vessels.”
Seeking state help
Vice Mayor David Allbritton said new state legislation is the long-term solution they are looking for.
State Sen. Daryl Rouson and Rep. Jennifer Webb filed bills last year to help expedite the removal process, but both pieces of legislation died in subcommittees.
Allbritton said he has already spoken with county administration and a state legislator to help jumpstart the process for the next session.
“I think we can come to some kind of a term on a bill that would be beneficial to both private property owners and boaters,” he said.
Tackling waste
Council member Hoyt Hamilton said he doesn’t want to stop at derelict vessels, though.
He said some boats moored in the bay are dumping waste, and the city needs to do something about it.
He added that an experienced diver informed him about it after exploring the basin north of the Memorial Causeway.
“The bottom of that basin is covered in human waste because people are not properly disposing of their waste off of these vessels,” he said.
Once again, state preemptions limit the city’s options.
“I think we can enforce FWC’s regulations but we can’t pass our own regulations,” said assistant city attorney Matt Smith.
Deputy Chief Gandy added current rules are difficult to enforce, noting that boats need to have a Y valve and be a certain distance offshore to use it.
“If the discharge port on these vessels is under the water line, you’re never going to catch them, and that’s the challenge we face from an enforcement perspective,” he said.
Hamilton said the city needs to show legislators the problem firsthand, so the city can gain control of local waters.
“We need to hire a diver with a camera to go out there and do this and then we need to put it in email or whatever to every single legislator in Tallahassee, and say how in the world can you allow this to continue to happen? he said. “… For some reason, Tallahassee does not want to tackle this issue and it boggles my mind.”
Mayor Frank Hibbard said the issues are worthy of being placed on the legislative agenda, so officials will begin coordinating with the city’s lobbyists to lay the groundwork for 2021.