CLEARWATER — The Scientology Information Center in downtown Clearwater will host a special reception for the community on Saturday, Sept. 30, in honor of National Good Neighbor Day.
The reception will include music and light refreshments from 3-5 p.m.
“Today, there are increasing examples of division in our communities,” said Amber Skjelset, manager of the Scientology Information Center and host for the event. “It is for this reason it is even more important to come together with our neighbors and promote peace and tolerance during this National Good Neighbor Day.”
According to Nationaldaycalendar.com, National Good Neighbor Day on Sept. 28 creates an opportunity for neighbors to get to know each other better.
The Scientology Information Center is located at 500 Cleveland St. To learn more about this facility or to find out about upcoming events call 727-467-6966 or email amber@cos.flag.org