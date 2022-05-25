Sounds of the Everglades
CLEARWATER – An audio display on Cleveland Street is designed to help pedestrians experience the sounds of one of Florida’s most famous wild places, even as they are surrounded by the steel and concrete of downtown.
Through June 15, Downtown Clearwater's Gas Light Alley pathway, at 515 Cleveland St., will present a free a listening experience that allows audiences the chance to experience the natural ecosystems of the Everglades through sound waves, walking in step with the natural world.
"The World Within" is an immersive outdoor sound installation “transmitting the pulse of the Everglades,” the Clearwater Community Redevelopment Agency says in a press release.
Beginning with sunrise, visitors will be presented with the sounds of the waking ecosystems. The sound display continues throughout the day, taking visitors through a day ending with the evening chorus before the sun sets.
The installation celebrates the 75th anniversary of Everglades National Park and aims to bring awareness to the biodiversity of the Everglades, its history, and continued efforts at restoration.
It’s also a companion piece to legendary landscape photographer Clyde Butcher's "America's Everglades" on exhibit at the Clearwater Library through May 31. The pair of exhibits offers a stunning combination of the sights and sounds of the Everglades at no cost.
Aging Well Center offers programs
Please call 562-4904 to reserve your spot for any of the activities listed below.
• Thirty Brain Boosts: Thursday, June 9, 2-3 p.m. Sheryl Graham shares research from Dr. Daniel Amen regarding 30 simple yet powerful “brain boosts” that can enhance your mental wellness, support your physical health, improve your overall well-being, and fit into your everyday life. Free.
• Basket Weaving: Tuesday, June 14, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Love baskets? Join us to make your own beautiful basket to take home. Theresa Bromm-Boesen provides the opportunity for you to learn a new craft through the art of basket weaving. Join the fun in this step-by-step interactive class. All materials are supplied for $15 (exact amount in cash) to be paid to the instructor on the day of the class. Bring an apron and hand towel for your use during the class.
• Sharing Family Stories: Thursday, June 16, 2-3 p.m. Sharing family and personal stories is a great way to build family bonds and pass on your family history to the next generation. Karen Fortin will discuss ways that you can share these stories and keep relatives of all ages coming back for more. Free.
• Caregiver Survival Tips: Thursday, June 30, 2-3 p.m. Did you plan on becoming a family caregiver? Probably not. It’s usually a sudden life change that we never saw coming. Caregiving can be emotionally and physically challenging. It is a rewarding and selfless act, but it shouldn’t come at the expense of your own health and well-being. Join us as we learn about powerful tools that will help caregivers get organized, informed and practice good self-care. Free.
The Aging Well Center is at 1501 N. Belcher Road.
Buff City Soap opens in Clearwater
CLEARWATER – Buff City Soap will host a grand opening event Thursday, May 26, for its new store at 2689 Gulf to Bay Blvd.
The company, which makes plant-based soap and body products in-store, will offer the first 50 customers one free bar of soap every month for a year.
Each Buff City Soap store offers more than 30 unique and customizable scents across dozens of handcrafted soap products, including its famous soap bars, bath bombs, foaming hand soap, and even laundry soap.
Utility payment system gets upgrade
CLEARWATER – Starting May 31, the city of Clearwater will launch a new, user-friendly, electronic payment system to make paying city utility bills easier.
The system will allow utility customers to set up automatic payments, pay online using credit cards and other payment systems such as Google Pay, Venmo and PayPal; pay by text; and pay multiple bills with one transaction.
Existing AutoPay utility bill customers will need to enroll in the new platform. Customers who use AutoPay with the previous vendor, Kubra, deactivate their AutoPay before May 31.
Customers paying with check or credit/debit card will be charged a $2.95 convenience fee.
Kianna Mayor Named to SNHU Dean's List
MANCHESTER, NH – Kianna Mayor of Clearwater has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's Winter 2022 Dean's List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699 are named to the Dean's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms.
Chabad Center to complete new Torah scroll
CLEARWATER – The Jewish community of Clearwater will complete and welcome a new Torah scroll -- Judaism's most sacred object -- with a celebratory ceremony Tuesday, May 31, at The Tabacinic Chabad Center.
Community members will assist an expert ritual scribe inscribe the final letters of the magnificent scroll, as done 3,300 years ago for the very first time by Moses. Following the completion of the Torah, the sacred scroll will be taken to the streets under a traditional canopy in a joyous procession that will include live music, torches and dancing.
An authentic Torah scroll is comprised of between 62 and 84 sheets of parchment that have been cured, tanned, scraped and prepared according to exact specifications, and containing exactly 304,805 letters. The resulting handwritten scroll takes close to a year complete.
Supports TOPGUN at Naval Air Station Fallon
FALLON, Nevada – A Clearwater native, Eli Santiago, is serving with Naval Air Station Fallon supporting TOPGUN aviators at the Navy’s premier tactical air warfare training center.
Santiago is a 2018 Largo High School graduate. He serves as a yeoman on board Naval Air Station Fallon, Nevada.
According to Navy officials, TOPGUN is a prestigious program only open to the top 1 percent of naval aviators. Aviators who attend the course are trained in a variety of areas including air combat, jet maneuverability, enemy tactics and more.
The aircraft stationed at NAS Fallon support aircraft carrier missions around the world.
