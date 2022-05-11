CLEARWATER — A safe nest is hard to find.
For Florida nesting birds and sea turtles, that is.
With an array of natural and man-made disturbances facing them, shorebirds and sea turtles again are attempting to nest on open beaches here in Pinellas County. Nesting season for Florida’s shoreline and sea birds runs from early March to Aug. 31.
Beach-nesting and other coastal birds that have begun laying eggs along Florida's coasts face even more daunting survival odds, each season tasked with avoiding human disturbance, storms, and predators to successfully raise their chicks.
Human contact poses the biggest threat to shoreline birds nesting, says the Florida Wildlife and Conservation Commission. Coming into contact with the nest may prompt birds to leave, exposing eggs and chicks to heat and predators.
“Unlike birds who nest in trees or off the ground, beach-nesting birds build shallow nests out of sand and shells directly on beaches,” said Lisa Thompson, spokeswoman for the FWC’s Division of Habitat Conservation.
Shoreline bird nests are also easy to stumble across, she said.
“Their nests, eggs and chicks are well camouflaged to help avoid detection by predators, but that camouflage can make it difficult for people to see them,” Thompson added. “Their chicks and eggs can be easily missed and even stepped on.”
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2021 reported that 53% of shorebird species on its “Birds of Conservation Concern” list.
That list includes black skimmers, which are scattered along North American coasts including Florida, and have lost 87% of their population since 1996, according to a North American Breeding Bird survey.
Black skimmers that annually nest on St. Pete Beach last season suffered a nesting disaster when beach visitors entered posted nesting area, took eggs, and set off fireworks among the egg-filled nests.
Human interlopers and natural predators combined to wipe out all the nests; no chicks survived.
Florida’s shoreline birds — including black skimmers and terns — face another adversary: dwindling nesting space.
As man-made development shrinks Florida beach area, shoreline birds are forced to use gravel rooftops for nests.
According to the Florida Audubon Society, an estimated 50% of Florida’s tern population now relies upon rooftops for nesting.
Nesting birds faced another foe last year in patchy blooms that afflicted area beaches. Blooms can also cause toxins that can be passed from fish to birds.
To give these nesting birds a hand, Pinellas County Parks & Conservation Resources has teamed up with Audubon Florida to build a nesting area for black skimmers at the north end of Sand Key Park’s beach near the jetty.
Black skimmers, equipped with a long bill to “skim” the water for fish, are an endangered species in Florida. They breed in large colonies and will lay between 3 to 5 eggs. The chicks hatch covered in soft, downy feathers and rely on their parents for food and protection.
Visitors to Sand Key Park will note the large area protected with signs and ropes for breeding black skimmers.
Volunteers can join the Audubon Bird Stewardship and Monitoring Program, a statewide volunteer effort designed to survey shorebirds in the wild. Stewards educate people.
Participants are trained by Audubon Florida in Pinellas and Sarasota counties inspect nesting sites. The Society is currently recruiting volunteers to monitor Tampa Bay area beaches this year.
The Florida Audubon Society offers beach goers a checklist to follow to help protect shoreline birds.
The list includes: Avoid posted areas; leave your pets at home; walk around flocks of birds; take your trash with you; report nest disturbances to either a State Park Ranger or the FWC.
FWC officials advise that if you see people disturbing nesting birds, gently let them know how their actions may hurt the birds’ survival.
If they continue to disturb nesting birds, report it to the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922), #FWC or *FWC on a cellphone or by texting Tip@MyFWC.com. You can also report nests that are not posted to Wildlife Alert.
Tough odds for turtles
A thousand-to-one odds is a terrible bet for a professional gambler.
But what about for a newly hatching sea turtle?
That’s roughly the odds newly born area sea turtles face during the six-month hatching season.
From May through October, thousands of female sea turtles swim up to Florida's beaches, climb up to a dry spot, dig a hole and lay scores of golf-ball-sized eggs. Then they cover up the hole, drag themselves back into the surf and swim away.
The Tampa Bay area averages about 120 turtle nests each season, and each nest can contain an average of 100 to 110 eggs.
During turtle hatching season, trained volunteers go out every morning just before sunrise to look for the drag marks and post markers around the nests, so no one disturbs them before the eggs hatch. Surveying the nests does more than just collect scientific data. The work of the volunteers protects the nests from harm.
Three organizations oversee the turtle nests along Pinellas beaches.
Clearwater Marine Aquarium provides coverage from Clearwater Beach to Indian Shores; the Sand to Sea organization looks after Redington Shores to Treasure Island; and Turtle Trackers keep an eye on nests in St. Pete Beach, Upham Beach and Pass-a-Grille.
Lindsey Flynn, manager of CMA’s Sea Turtle Conservation Program, said the CMA has provided some type of turtle nesting in portions of Pinellas County since 1978.
Three species of sea turtles nest on Pinellas beaches, Flynn said. The largest and most common sea turtle is the loggerhead. The other two: the green turtle and the Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle, which is currently in danger of extinction.
The most densely populated county in the state, Pinellas County’s CMA identified an estimated 450 loggerhead sea turtle nests in 2021, with each nest potentially containing about 100 eggs.
Flynn's team increased its observation area to 20.8 miles of beach last year, stretching from Dunedin Pass through Treasure Island. The crew of 24 staff and volunteers monitor its beaches seven days a week.
The CMA reports annual nesting data to FWC, including nest counts, false crawls, disorientation events, obstruction events, predation and vandalism. CMA also reports weekly escarpment surveys and bi-annual lighting surveys to Pinellas County.
Flynn said CMA’s program is making a significant difference for area turtle hatchlings. She is reluctant to compare yearly hatchling season, since turtles don’t typically nest on consecutive years.
“Sea turtles — particularly Loggerhead turtles, the species we see most often in Pinellas County — don’t nest every year,” Flynn said. “They nest on a two- to four-year cycle. So, what they face every season can really vary.”
Early each morning, CMA staffers, volunteers and interns with the program, patrol the beaches stretching between St. Pete Beach and Clearwater, searching for and marking off nests laid by turtles the previous night.
Hatching turtles face danger from human contact — accidental or deliberate — that can jeopardize the nest.
Since newly hatched turtles find their way to the sea by using brightness as a guide, artificial forms of light — a backyard outdoor light or car headlight — can disorient hatched turtles.
“Light pollution is arguably the greatest challenge to sea turtles here in Pinellas County,” Flynn said. “There is a lot of artificial light on at night, and that competes with celestial light turtles use to guide them from the beach to the water.”
Clearwater has ordinances on the books that set specific lighting requirements for beach parking lots, streets and promenades for nesting turtle protection.
The turtle hatchlings racing to the ocean face another obstacle — coyotes.
“We’ve had coyotes move into our area in a significant way since 2019,” Flynn said.
To help, Flynn advises beachgoers who encounter a turtle nest, to go around and not disturb it. If unmarked, please notify Clearwater Marine Aquarium at 727-441-1790, ext. 1.