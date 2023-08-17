CLEARWATER — SailFuture has been selected to administer the youth services programming of CareerSource Pinellas.
“SailFuture has demonstrated success at engaging high school students who have become disconnected from a traditional K-12 education and providing them with valuable job training in high-demand industries, so they have a greater likelihood of self-sufficiency as young adults,” said Steven Meier, CEO of CareerSource Pinellas. “Placing them in a lead role on our youth services programming builds on our existing partnership and expands access to their accredited apprenticeships and skills-based training.”
CareerSource Pinellas offers a variety of activities and programs that connect young adults to jobs and education opportunities.
SailFuture programs include residential foster care, a project-based high school, counseling and mental health services, rite-of-passage sailing expeditions and job-training.