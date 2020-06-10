CLEARWATER — City Council gave the green light June 4 to continue moving forward with a $1.33 million dynamic lighting project that aims to showcase one of Clearwater’s most recognizable landmarks: the Memorial Causeway Bridge.
Assistant City Manager Michael Delk, the city’s point man on its $64 million Imagine Clearwater redevelopment, said this project will both complement and enhance the sweeping changes to downtown.
“Clearly, I think all could agree that we have a very sweeping and grand bridge entrance to and from the beach,” Delk said. “It is a spectacular drive. It’s a beautiful piece of architecture in its own right and this project will highlight it and feature it as the kind of asset that it is, tying together both downtown and the beach area.”
Chris Hubbard, the city’s cultural affairs coordinator, informed council members that the project was at the 60% design stage and close to entering the permitting process.
The project began as a concept in 2014, when an Urban Land Institute report noted that lighting the bridge would “serve as an effective beacon to attract people to our downtown waterfront,” Hubbard said.
A budget of $1.6 million was established for the project that will feature hundreds of LEDs providing a spectrum of colors, but Hubbard said the current estimate from consultants H.W. Lochner to design and engineer the aesthetic lighting is $1.33 million.
He said the design and placement of lights result in a smooth gradient of color across the bridge, which can be controlled remotely by city staff, drawing comparisons to the dynamic lighting placed on Sunshine Skyway Bridge.
“Compared with the more than $15 million budget for the Sunshine Skyway bridge, this project achieves a stunning effect at a fraction of that budget,” Hubbard said.
Questions left to answer
Council member Kathleen Beckman asked Hubbard to find out how much additional electricity usage it would add and what cost would be associated with it, adding she would like to offset that cost by placing solar somewhere in the city, such as the revamped Coachman Commons.
“I’m a big proponent of making that park as green as possible,” she said. “If we can get solar down there and people can see it’s a 21st century park with solar, that’s great.”
Mayor Frank Hibbard, who recommended possibly incorporating solar onto the amphitheater roof, had a few questions of his own.
He said he wanted staff to find out more about the maintenance and longevity of the lights, fixtures and conduit.
He also emphasized that he doesn’t want the city to take on any liability for the bridge structure by installing the lights.
“That’s just something I want to make certain of,” he said.
Since the city was moving to more efficient LEDs, he also asked staff to find out if the Department of Transportation would continue to chip in to pay for the lighting costs.
Each council member expressed support for the project and, despite wanting answers to a few questions, advised staff to continue moving forward.
“This isn’t the final ‘do it.’ This is just let’s keep the train moving down the track,” Council member Hoyt Hamilton said. “We can put the brakes on it if we get to 90% and we don’t like what we’re seeing.”
That point might not be too far away, Hubbard said, noting that DOT and the U.S. Coast Guard still had to weigh in.
“With the requisite permits granted, construction could begin as early as the end of August,” he said.