CLEARWATER — For the past year, city staff and the Clearwater Urban Leadership Coalition have been laying the groundwork for what they hope will be a prosperous future for the struggling North Greenwood area.
Thanks to those efforts, the City Council recently took the first of many needed steps toward creating a community redevelopment agency for the area.
By adopting a resolution, the council made the finding that the North Greenwood redevelopment area is blighted and that a CRA is necessary to improve economic conditions.
A CRA allows a city to revitalize designated areas by diverting property taxes into a fund to focus on redevelopment projects.
“I think the most compelling part of this effort is that it is truly a community-led initiative,” said Chuck Lane, assistant director of the city’s Economic Development and Housing Department. “Their passion and commitment together with staff guidance I think gives this effort a good chance to succeed and yield positive and lasting change for the community.”
In order to establish the redevelopment area, state statute requires a study to determine if it meets certain conditions in need of government intervention, such as blight, higher crime rates or a shortage of affordable housing.
In February 2020, the city tasked Wade Trim Inc. to conduct such a report to look at several areas in the northern portion of the city.
Several sectors met the required conditions, but city staff requested the consultant focus on the three top-ranking subareas and analyze them as a single area. Those regions are the North Greenwood Core, the North Fort Harrison/Osceola Avenue area, and the Downtown (Old Bay) area.
“We found that the incidence of crime is higher in this area than the remainder of the city, there is a higher number of fire emergency medical service calls in this area compared to the city, and there’s a higher number of code violations in this area as compared to the city as a whole,” said Brad Cornelius, vice president of Wade Trim.
He added that the poverty rate is 29% within the study area, compared to 16% citywide, and that the median household income is significantly lower — $34,500 versus $47,000 citywide.
While Wade Trim was conducting its study, the coalition was also doing its part by reaching out to individuals, businesses, and community groups and leaders to seek support for the establishment of a CRA.
“You cannot impact poverty from the outside, but true change comes from the inside,” Gloria Campbell, executive director of the Clearwater Urban Leadership Coalition, told council members Oct. 14. “It comes by involving individuals in the process and recognizing that we are the ones that can bring about the change.”
Council member Hoyt Hamilton said the North Greenwood area has needed help since he was first elected in 2001, but mixed messages from the community have made it difficult. He said the coalition’s efforts have changed that.
“It’s been a long struggle, but this is the first and most coordinated, unified effort we have seen through this whole process,” he said.
Many steps still lie ahead before a CRA can be established, however, including approval from the County Commission.
City staff will then need to work with a consultant to formulate a CRA plan that will need to be approved by the council. That plan will then also have to be approved by county commissioners.
Lane said it will be a large and costly task.
“Staff anticipates the need for somewhere between $100,000 and $150,000 in the current fiscal year,” he said.
Campbell said that would be a small price to pay for the difference it will make in the community, such as creating affordable housing and improving the mental health of its residents.
“I am convinced that a lot of the issues that we have from mental health and wellness, especially in our community, come from the stress of not having affordable housing, from not having all of the necessities that you need to take care of your family,” she said.
Another of the coalition’s leaders, Marilyn Turman, echoed Campbell’s sentiment.
“I look forward to all the amazing things we’ll be able to do,” she said while fighting back tears. “And the most important thing that we’ll be able to do is to give people hope. Because when people give up and they have no hope, that’s when you see the things that you see. And this is about equity for all people and this will give us the opportunity to do just that.”