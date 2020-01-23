CLEARWATER — The number of Clearwater residents who see the city as an “excellent or good place to live” is at 83%, but that’s six percentage points down from 2017, when 89% viewed it that way.
The 2019 Clearwater Citizen Satisfaction Survey, which the city performed in conjunction with the International City/County Management Association’s National Research Center, measured satisfaction in quality of life, governance, and other areas. It compares Clearwater with a benchmark of other cities with between 64,000 and 150,000 residents.
The survey measured satisfaction in several facets of community: Built environment and natural environment; community engagement; economy; education and enrichment; mobility; recreation; and wellness and safety.
The response to the survey was less than comprehensive. The city mailed out 3,000 surveys and received 504 responses, according to Joelle Castelli, director of the city’s Public Communications Department. The survey has a 4% error rate.
Nevertheless, the survey provides a look at what some citizens are thinking.
“It measures the livability of Clearwater as a great place to live, not just the city services but what people think about our community,” Castelli told the city council as she reviewed the survey results at its Dec. 19 meeting.
The survey also indicated favorability was down in community characteristics since the last time the satisfaction survey was taken, which was 2017.
• In 2019, quality of life was at 80% favorability, down from 84% in 2017.
• 68% of respondents believe the “overall image” of the city is favorable, down from 69% in 2017.
• 74% had a favorable view of neighborhoods in 2019, down from 80% in 2017.
• 68% had a favorable view of the city as a place to raise kids; that’s down from 71% in 2017.
• 72% of respondents view the city’s physical appearance as favorable; that’s down from 75% in 2017.
Finally, 80% view Clearwater favorably as a place to retire, down from 81% from 2017. The 80% “stands out significantly better than the other benchmark communities,” Castelli said.
The study puts it this way: “Of the 123 items for which comparisons were available, 97 items were rated similarly in 2017 and 2019, 20 items showed a decrease in ratings and six showed an increase in ratings.”
However, the survey’s 4% error rate may negate the decrease in favorability since 2017, Castelli said.
“Unless the report shows that the decrease is statistically significant, you can’t say there is a difference,” she said. “For example, it is possible that the actual number decreased, but with the margin of error it is possible that there is no significant change between the 2017 and 2019 data.”
Governance and municipal services, which the City Council publicly discusses, shared mixed scores:
• Only 32% consider Clearwater to have a vibrant downtown.
• Those who view traffic flow favorably: 36%.
• View public parking favorably: 37%.
Though drinking water favorability is up from 2017, it is still rated lower than the national average.
“We consistently rank low for our drinking water, taste and quality,” Castelli said. “Drinking water did rate higher in 2019 than in 2017, though.”
City Utilities Director David Porter, whose staff monitors and manages the city’s water supply, is a veteran in answering questions about water quality. Porter has testified at Florida Public Service Commission hearings on water quality and in public meetings in other jurisdictions. The quality is a matter of perception, he said. Warmer water smells different than cold water.
“Florida tap water is generally warmer than the water many residents who have moved here from northern cities are accustomed to,” Porter told the Beacon. “We inform our customers that they can greatly improve the perceived taste and odor of our water by simply placing tap water into the refrigerator and allowing it to cool before use. This simple act will greatly improve the perceived quality of the water.”
There were plenty of bright spots in the survey. For instance, there’s that 80% favorability for Clearwater quality of life and the 83% favorability as a place to live.
Most aspects of city governance were rated positively, meaning better than 50%.
Fire (91%), ambulance/EMS (88%) and public libraries (86%) got the highest ratings for service. Seventy percent of respondents rated overall city services positively. Sixty-nine percent rated overall city customer service positively.
Other city services fell below 50% favorability:
• Land use, planning and zoning services: 42%.
• Traffic signal timing: 42%.
• Code enforcement: 40%.
• Economic development: 40%.
The city gleaned some interesting details from residents, too. For instance, 82% of respondents said they stock supplies for emergencies like hurricanes; 27% said they are less likely to carpool, and 44% they feel a sense of community in Clearwater.
Though the myclearwater.com website says the city “provides each residence with a blue recycling cart with a lid to keep material dry and to help control litter,” 41% of respondents said they don’t have a recycling bin. Two percent of respondents said recycling “takes too much time and effort.”
To gauge recycling knowledge, the city asked residents what items the city accepts in curbside recycling bins: 34% said the city accepts plastic bags or plastic wrap (wrong); 26% said Styrofoam (also wrong); and 25% said the city will pick up recyclables within plastic bags (wrong again).