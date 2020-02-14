CLEARWATER — HEAVENDROPt, the Largo nonprofit that refashions military parachutes into purses, neckties, pet bandanas and other items to raise money for disabled veterans, is holding its annual awards banquet.
The event, called HEAVENDROPt Honors Angels of the Sky, is at Banquet Masters on Feb. 28 at 5:30 p.m. The address is 13355 49th St North, Clearwater, FL 33762.
“The popular dinner honors incredible soldiers and will pay tribute to several distinguished paratroopers, and all the brave men and women who have responded instinctively to our nation’s call to duty,” said Robbie Groover, national director of sales and innovation for Evergreen Life Services, HEAVENDROPt’s parent organization.
At last year’s banquet the non-profit, which hires disabled veterans to manage the company as well as design and manufacture the products from the parachute material, honored a parachutist who served in World War II and Korea. The group hopes to raise $30,000 at the banquet.
“The event and other donations have helped us grow our program in Tampa and we are now serving more than triple the number of veterans since 2019,” said Groover, a Purple Heart recipient who served in a U.S. Army mortar unit in Afghanistan.
The idea for HEAVENDROPt came to Evergreen Life Services chief executive Susan Buchholtz in 2013 as she visited MacDill Air Force Base. While on the tour with a veteran activist, she learned the U.S. military destroys its parachutes after a certain number of drops. She decided to put the parachutes to good use.
HEAVENDROPt is selling tickets and offering entire tables to raise money on that night. There also will be a silent auction. Last year, the group auctioned off vacations, a helicopter ride around Clearwater, and other items. The tickets to the dinner can be used as incentive to high-performing employees and a company’s biggest customers, Groover said. Tables of eight start at $600.
For more information, you can sign up for the banquet at heavendropt.org, or call Groover at 727-240-5358.