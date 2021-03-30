CLEARWATER — The Philadelphia Phillies put the finishing touches on their 2021 Grapefruit League campaign March 29, with a 13-7 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, ending an unprecedented spring training season that featured limited attendance and several COVID-19-related precautions.
But despite a Major League Baseball mandate that capped attendance at 2,200 per game at newly renamed BayCare Ballpark as well as the other stadium safety guidelines, including “no standing” zones and no autographs from players, officials at the facility said they considered the season a success. Now, they are turning their attention to the upcoming Clearwater Threshers season.
“I think it went well,” said Rob Stretch, the Threshers’ community engagement and media director, during the first inning of an overcast finale. “We had an announced attendance of 2,278 these last few games and we’ve been selling out the limited amount of tickets we’ve had for each game. If you look around, I think you’ll see for the most part people are taking it seriously and for the most part I think everyone enjoyed themselves. We had a lot of people here from Philly and I think they enjoyed being back in Florida and back watching baseball. It was almost like a sense of relief.”
Stretch said the Phillies were scheduled to fly north after the finale and that’s when things will really start hopping at BayCare Ballpark, as staff is preparing for the arrival of more than 150 minor leaguers who will participate in a monthlong camp at the Carpenter Complex before the Threshers’ season starts May 4.
According to Threshers GM Jason Adams, BayCare Ballpark doubling as an MLB spring training site gave them a blueprint of how the Phillies’ Low A affiliate would operate during the ongoing pandemic.
“We’re hoping as the season goes along it will open up more, but we’ll start like we did in spring training,” Adams said of the attendance, noting they are working on creating seat-replacement sections for the team’s season ticket holders. “We traditionally have about 1,000 season ticket holders and we anticipate if not all then most of them coming back, and we’ll try to keep them in the same spot in pods near their seats and go from there.”
In addition to the seating arrangements there will be other changes on and off the field at BayCare Ballpark, including the season starting a month later and the schedule being reduced from 140 games to 120, or 60 home dates. According to Adams, the Saturday night and Fourth of July fireworks shows will continue, but plans for other special events and theme nights, like $2 Tuesdays, are still up in the air.
“Fluid is the word,” he said, noting the past year “taught him to be flexible” after 23 years with the team.
But after surviving the streamlining of Major League Baseball’s minor league system that saw entire leagues disbanded, and 40-plus ballclubs lose their affiliations, Adams said everyone affiliated with the organization is thrilled to be able to continue to provide fun, family entertainment in Clearwater.
“The Phillies relationship with Clearwater dates way back, and that includes 40 years of minor league baseball as well as 75 years of spring training, so we’re honored to keep that going,” Adams said.
“We try to keep everything as affordable as possible, and our team has done an incredible job of balancing value with safety while keeping the quality up. Just to be able to open the gates and have people come and escape the craziness of real life for a couple of hours is what keeps us going.”
For more information on the upcoming Clearwater Threshers season, including ticket availability, visit threshersbaseball.com.
Photos by JEFF ROSENFIELD
Philadelphia Phillies superstar outfielder Bryce Harper hands a pair of his batting gloves to 10-year-old Jack Plummer of Napierville, Illinois, before the Phillies’ spring training finale March 29.
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper snaps selfies with young fans prior to the Phillies’ spring training finale.
It was a different scene at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater for the Philadelphia Phillies’ 2021 spring training campaign, as social distancing requirements were enforced and masks were mandatory, even for the Phillies’ mascot, the Phanatic.
It was a different scene at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater for the Philadelphia Phillies 2021 spring training campaign, but social distancing and mandatory mask requirements did little to deter the spirts of most fans.
St. Peterburg’s Bo Bichette rips a hit off Phillies starter Zach Eflin during the first inning of the Toronto Blue Jays’ 7-4 loss to Philadelphia in the teams’ spring training finale on March 29.
Social distancing and other COVID-related safety requirements didn’t prevent fans from attending Phillies spring training games in 2021. According to officials, the team sold its maximum 2,200 allotted tickets for every game, including an overcast Grapefruit League finale on Monday, March 29.
Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera poses for a selfie with a young fan prior to the Phillies’ spring training finale March 29.