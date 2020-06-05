CLEARWATER — In the wake of nationwide protests demanding accountability at police departments, city leaders said June 4 they will revisit the idea of outfitting police officers with body cameras.
Council members also agreed to discuss the formation of a police department advisory board comprised of civilians.
Council member Mark Bunker, who said he attended a recent demonstration in the city, asked Police Chief Dan Slaughter about the two ideas brought up by residents.
“The sound of a … citizens advisory board sounds like a good idea to me,” Bunker said. “Knowing that you (Slaughter) and the officers I believe are good, decent people, I would hope that the police would accept the idea of that.”
Slaughter said he’s willing to have the conversation.
“I think it (an advisory board) is a good idea in concept, especially in a community that’s having significant trust issues,” he said. “And I think body cameras are a valuable technology, and the costs have to be weighed with the benefits. And I think they definitely have a place in law enforcement, and I think they will be very prevalent in law enforcement moving forward.”
According to a Tampa Bay Times report, Clearwater conducted a pilot program in the summer of 2015 by placing five cameras on officers for four weeks.
Citing privacy concerns, high costs — about $235,000 each year to store and review video — and a lack of excessive force complaints, the city decided not to move forward.
At the June 4 meeting, Slaughter said civilian boards and cameras were good tools, but they weren’t the only or best answers to addressing systemic racism and probably wouldn’t have stopped a death like George Floyd’s.
Slaughter pointed out that police in Minneapolis have body cameras and have had civilian oversight since 1990, and neither stopped Floyd from being killed.
“I don’t think that either of those concepts are bad to have a discussion with, but I just don’t want the people to think that that’s going to stop the problem that I think that they’re concerned about. And the concern they have is police misconduct,” he said. “And it’s not going to make that go away. We’re going to have to have good leadership at the top. We’re going to have to pick our employees wisely. We’re going to have to have good rules, good policies. We’re going to have to train them appropriately and we’re going to hold them accountable. And I believe I do that.”
Slaughter, who condemned the actions of the Minnesota officers, also detailed Clearwater Police Department policies and training that are in place, such as prohibitions against using neck restraints.
“Our department requires all use of forces … incidents to be investigated and recorded and documented,” he said. “Our department has an intervention program that alerts management when an officer reaches a threshold of use of force incidents even if they are found to be in compliance.”
He added that officers receive background checks, take a polygraph and receive psychological screening before being released to solo patrol. They also undergo 22 weeks of training at police academy, six weeks of training at CPD and 16 weeks in a field training program. Then they have 12 months of probationary patrol until they are a permanent employee. Officers then also take part in regular training on de-escalation techniques, use of force and other tactics.
Javanta Scott, an 18-year-old Clearwater High School student, said he spoke with Slaughter at a recent protest and agrees that body cameras are a good start but not the whole solution.
“The issue goes beyond police brutality,” he said. “It goes beyond body cameras, because in Minnesota they saw people video recording and nothing changed. So the issue is not just about police brutality, but it’s bigger than that and it stems back to the foundation of our country that has a system that was built to oppress a certain group of people. And so the system that we have has to be fixed. And so the question I think that we’re all left with is after the protests and after the arrests, what do we do now? What are we going to do next?”
Mayor Frank Hibbard, who joined fellow councilors in praising both demonstrators and the police department for how they handled recent protests in Clearwater, assured Scott that the city wasn’t going to ignore the issue.
“This will be an ongoing conversation,” he said. “It’s not going to be swept under the rug. It’s not going to be something that we just let go. It needs to be an opportunity, a turning point that we make some positive steps.”
Hibbard said he’s already been in talks with county leaders to set up a summit to discuss the issues.
He said he wanted to wait until a work session so Slaughter, council members and staff could all be prepared to discuss the body cameras and advisory board.
“I would be happy to have a greater discussion, but I think it’s one that the chief ought to be prepared for and that we ought to have more data,” he said.