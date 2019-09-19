CLEARWATER — Another Cleveland Street building owner has received a city grant to renovate space for a future downtown restaurant.
The City Council agreed unanimously to approve a $238,110.41 Food and Drink Property Owner Grant to Diego Jafif, owner of 412 Cleveland St. Jafif is the son of Moses Agami, CEO of Valor Capital Group.
According to the grant application Jafif signed with the Clearwater Redevelopment Agency, the money will pay for the costs “to improve the building’s appearance and value, and to attract food and drink establishment tenants that will be open nights and weekends.” The requirement to be open on nights and weekends is all part of the CRA’s plan to create a vibrant downtown, said Amanda Thompson, the CRA’s executive director.
“Our goal is to draw people to great restaurants and entertainment in downtown Clearwater,” she said.
Michael P. Janecek signed an eight-year lease with Jafif in June. The Pinellas County restaurateur had planned to open Roxy’s Downtown in June, but continues to do renovations, Thompson said.
The renovation the grant will pay for includes $441,000 for kitchen work, including hood, fans, complete fire suppression system, and controls, double-wall ductwork, as well as $85,325 for new air conditioning and refrigeration, hood, light fixtures; $66,340 in light fixtures, new electrical service with panel and breakers, fire alarm system in dining area, and $52,000 in plumbing and gas; $32,224 in drywall services, framing with metal studs and deck in ceilings and bathrooms, and more.
Tequila’s Mexican Grill ($100,000 grant) and Black Brick Tavern ($62,000 grant) also missed their expected opening dates, but have been granted extensions, Thompson said.
“Tequila’s is still working on it, Black Brick is still working on it,” Thompson said. “We provide them extensions because our interest is in long-term improvements that stay with the buildings as new restaurants come and go,” she said. “Our challenge is all the historic buildings that need updates to meet city building code.”
The CRA has approved 7 of 13 food and drink grants for downtown, Thompson told the City Council in August. The CRA transfers the money to the property owners once building owners complete renovations and submit receipts for work and material. The building owners also must obtain either a certificate of occupancy or a city business tax receipt that shows they’ve remained open during the hours promised. The city then forgives the grants at a rate of 20 percent a year after the restaurants remain open, she said.
The CRA also approved a $30,000 food and drink grant for Pour Yours Holdings at 522 Cleveland St. Talks with Salty Bull Brewery are continuing, Thompson told the council. The preliminary agreement with Bryan Borosky, owner of Beacon National Supply in Clearwater, includes a $600,000 loan to buy an aging warehouse and adjacent property at 115 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. The money is to be repaid at 10 installments of $60,000 a year. The CRA will own the mortgage on the 1.1-acre property until the payments are complete.
Jafif is a partner in Valor Capital Group, the development company that hopes to build a condominium in the Edgewater Drive area of Clearwater. The city Community Development Board approved the project on June 25, but local residents appealed the CDB decision. An administrative law judge heard the appeal arguments on Aug. 27 in Clearwater. A ruling is expected in late October or early November.
Thompson also updated the City Council on the fate of the Fire House 45 property, which needs extensive renovations, asbestos removal, and a new roof. The city has been seeking a tenant to renovate the now-closed city fire station and put it to good use. The first request for proposal led to a single response, from the Church of Scientology, which wanted to use it as a multipurpose cultural center. The city rejected the suggestion.
This time around, Thompson said, the RFP will seek developers willing to turn it into a “site for tax credit housing.” Such programs reward developers who build low-income housing. In this case, it might be townhouses.
“The state does its lottery for tax credit projects in November,” she told the council. “There are a lot of developers interested in that. It’s a good project.”