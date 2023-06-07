DUNEDIN — The future location of Dunedin’s Penny Lane Ultimate Beatles Museum is tenuous as museum officials need a little help from their friends in state government.
Whether that help arrives is another matter.
The museum is on the second floor of the Stirling Art Studio and Gallery, 730 N. Broadway in Dunedin. It occupies 500 square feet of space, barely enough room for John Lennon’s long johns, not to mention the autographed guitars and Beatles jukeboxes and lunch boxes and other rare Beatles memorabilia from the massive collection of Dr. Robert Entel of Dunedin.
Entel, a physician who introduces himself as “Dr. Robert,” an obvious reference to the song “Doctor Robert” from the “Revolver” album, has donated his entire collection to the museum. Now he just has to find a place to put the stuff.
At issue is $825,000 that was included the state budget to make the museum the anchor cultural tenant for the downtown Clearwater main library, next to the massive Coachman Park redevelopment project. According to its appropriations project request, the money would be used to relocate the museum downtown and to build “an educational immersive experience for all walks of life.”
Entel, who wanted to keep the museum in his hometown, had previously planned to move the museum to a former bank building at 2046 Bayshore Blvd. in Dunedin. But the site was deemed unworkable and Entel was forced to look for other locations.
“We believe there are better sites that offer a more immersive experience where communities are interested in partnering with us for our growth,” said Amy Maguire, a spokesperson for Entel.
In a previous interview with the Beacon, Entel said: “I want all of the people of Pinellas County, the nation and the world to enjoy the memorabilia and generate memories from their youth. It’s not going to be a traditional museum.”
The state funding will cover the cost of “educational materials, training funds, display immersion and interactive materials” as well as construction of new walls, renovation of the space, electrical and acoustic improvements and ceiling modifications, according to the project request.
But presidential politics may intervene.
State Sen. Ed Hooper of Palm Harbor is chairman of a key appropriations committee who placed the Penny Lane request in the state budget among millions of dollars’ worth of other local projects. He is one of just 14 of the 113 Republican state legislators who have not endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis in his bid to become U.S. president.
Former president Donald Trump, who leads DeSantis for the GOP nomination in most polls, has accused DeSantis of “terrorizing” state lawmakers into backing him by threatening to veto spending projects in their districts.
The budget was sent to DeSantis on May 5. The governor has line-item veto power, meaning he can singlehandedly erase individual items from the budget.
Hooper told the Tampa Bay Times last month that he was “waiting until an official announcement before I consider any endorsement.” DeSantis made it official on May 24.
Should DeSantis veto the appropriation, Entel will face another long and winding road to find another site.
Maguire said that without the state funding the new immersive museum could not have the extensive outreach program, including education for at-risk youths, that are planned for the new facility. Maguire said up to 500 Beatlemaniacs from around the world visit the current museum every week, and she said that number would increase significantly with a new building.
Maguire said an announcement about a new location is expected in late June.