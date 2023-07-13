CLEARWATER — The city will hold a series of meetings to gather feedback for its 15-year Parks and Recreation Master Plan.
Dates include:
• Monday, July 24, 5:30-7 p.m., North Greenwood Recreation Center, 900 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.
• Tuesday, July 25, 4-6 p.m., the Long Center, 1501 N. Belcher Road
• Wednesday, July 26, 5:30-7 p.m., Main Library, 100 N. Osceola Ave.
The master plan allows Parks and Recreation leaders to look to the next 15 years and plan projects and programs that meet the needs of the community.
A link to an online survey can be found at myclearwaterparks.com.