CLEARWATER — The Philadelphia Phillies confirmed today that five players and three staff members working at the club’s Clearwater facility have tested positive for COVID-19.
The first confirmed case occurred Tuesday, June 16. In addition, eight staff members have tested negative for the virus, while 12 staff members and 20 players (both major league and minor league players) living in the Clearwater area are in the process of being tested and are awaiting the results of those tests.
“The Phillies are committed to the health and welfare of our players, coaches and staff as our highest priority, and as a result of these confirmed tests, all facilities in Clearwater have been closed indefinitely to all players, coaches and staff and will remain closed until medical authorities are confident that the virus is under control and our facilities are disinfected," Managing Partner John Middleton said in a press release.
In terms of the implications of this outbreak on the Phillies’ 2020 season, the club declined comment, believing it is too early to know.
The Spectrum Field facility, which is home of the Philadelphia Phillies’ spring training and the team's Single-A Florida State League affiliate, the Clearwater Threshers, has been closed to all non-essential personnel March 19 when spring training was brought to a halt by the coronavirus outbreak.