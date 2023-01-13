SAFETY HARBOR — Like his good friend Louis Kinney, Harbor Bar owner Jon Zemzicki has always been quick to host a fundraiser benefit or concert at his Main Street establishment whenever needed.
So, it makes sense in the wake of his good friend Kinney’s sudden passing in late December that Zemzicki would host a big fundraiser for the family of the man known throughout the Harbor simply as Lou.
On Sunday, Feb. 5, Harbor Bar will host Hospitality and Music-A Benefit for a Friend and a Legend, a free, daylong music festival that is scheduled to feature more than a dozen area musicians and bands, including Shaun Hopper, Supply Chain, Stormbringer, Greg Billings and others.
The event is set to start at 12:30 p.m. and run until 10 p.m. Sunday, and according to the Facebook post for the concert, it’s the result of a tight-knit community coming together to salute a beloved business owner, ball coach, musician and friend.
“Louis had many friends in both the music and hospitality community and will be greatly missed by many,” the post noted. “It will be a free show with many performers including and hosted by McLean Mannis of Jeriko Turnpike.”
While many local business owners and residents have already held fundraising efforts for Kinney’s wife and kids, including a free breakfast at Daydreamers Café and creating T-shirts with Lou’s likeness that have been selling like hotcakes in town, the Harbor Bar event promises to be the biggest one yet.
“Local business owners are working together with the city as we speak to insure this is the biggest event to date and one that can live up to Lou’s name,” the Facebook post stated.
For information, visit Facebook.com/events/louiskinney or Harbor Bar’s Facebook page.