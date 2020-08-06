CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Public Library System will offer free backpacks, books and school supplies for students in grades kindergarten through 12.
Stop by any of the library’s five locations Aug. 3 through Aug. 9 during open hours to pick up supplies, while they last. The program is a partnership with the Clearwater Library Foundation. Supplies will be available at the following library locations:
• Clearwater Beach Library, 69 Bay Esplanade
• Clearwater Main Library, 100 N. Osceola Ave.
• Clearwater East Community Library, 2465 Drew St.
• Countryside Library, 2642 Sabal Springs Drive
• North Greenwood Library, 905 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.
For more information and library hours, call 727-562-4970 or visit myclearwaterlibrary.com.