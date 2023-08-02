CLEARWATER — Top officials of local chamber of commerce Amplify will address an upcoming convention of business and civic leaders in Salt Lake City.
CEO Amanda Payne and Chief Operating Officer Kristina Park will speak on “Building Your Advocacy Strategy: Your Guide to Craft a Winning Approach” during the annual meeting of the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.
We work hard to define legislative priorities with our investors every year, so that we can advocate on their behalf with our local and county elected officials, and our legislators at the State level,” Payne said.