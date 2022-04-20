Dog park reopens
Enterprise Dog Park, 2671 Enterprise Road, has reopened, city officials announced this past week. The dog park, which has been closed since December, has new shell-path trails, a refurbished wooden bridge and parking lot, dog water stations, picnic tables, dog-rinse stations and an improved irrigation system.
Morton Plant sleep apnea surgery
CLEARWATER — Morton Plant Hospital was the site of the first implant of the LivaNova aura6000 System in a trial study designed to help people with sleep apnea.
Otolaryngologist Mitchell Miller, M.D., performed the first surgery on patient Bryan Klontz in this randomized controlled trial, “Treating Obstructive Sleep Apnea using Targeted Hypoglossal Neurostimulation.”
Miller implanted the aura6000, a quarter-sized rechargeable, battery-powered computer, just under Klontz’s collarbone during outpatient surgery. The surgical team tunneled a thin cable under the skin to the jaw area where they connected it to the hypoglossal nerve under the tongue. The device will generate a small electrical charge to help Klontz, who suffers from obstructive sleep apnea, maintain muscle tone of the tongue, which will prevent or reduce airway obstruction while he sleeps.
The system also has a handheld controller that Klontz can use to start, stop or pause therapy and to recharge the implant.
A self-described technology geek, Klontz said he became interested in the trial when he saw an advertisement on social media. He completed the online application and was invited in for testing.
“I am hopeful this will get my sleep apnea under control, so my partner and I can get a good night’s sleep,” Klontz said.
For information on this trial at Morton Plant Hospital, visit www.livanova.com/en-us/home/obstructive-sleep-apnea.
Fundraiser for survivors of human trafficking
CLEARWATER — GFWC Clearwater Community Woman’s Club will host Champa Bay Elimination Dinner on Saturday, May 14, at the Conmy Center in Dunedin.
This sports-themed event kicks off a multi-year project to raise over $300,000 for the club’s overall human trafficking initiative. Proceeds from this event will go towards funding a safe house in Pinellas County for women who have been rescued from human trafficking.
The evening will be fun for all, with a chance to win signed sports memorabilia from Tampa Bay teams, silent/live auctions, games, sports trivia, and much more.
For tickets and sponsorship details, visit ccwcFlorida.org or contact Nita Cole at 2ndVP@ccwcFlorida.org.
Coast Guard Auxiliary’s Safe Boating Week
CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Coast Guard Auxiliary and its members have numerous Safe Boating Week activities planned to bring the safe boating message to the residents of Clearwater, Pinellas County and the entire Tampa Bay area.
Clearwater City Council will present the Clearwater Coast Guard Auxiliary with a proclamation encouraging boaters to use courtesy and common sense afloat. It also asks all boaters to continue the spirit of Safe Boating Week throughout the entire year.
On Friday, May 20, individuals are encouraged to wear their life jackets to work. The Clearwater Coast Guard Auxiliary would love the citizens of the community to don their life jackets and then send a digital photo to Karen Miller, Public Affairs Officer at capt.karen.miller@gmail.com for inclusion in a collage to be published on Facebook and their website at www.USCGAuxClearwater.com.
On Saturday, May 21, members of the Coast Guard Auxiliary will be at the Seminole Street Boat Ramp from 8-11 a.m. to offer free vessel safety checks. Another group of members will be at West Marine, at 2128 Gulf to Bay, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to provide literature, answer questions, and provide signup sheets for future vessel safety checks and safe boating classes.
Capping off the week on Saturday, May 28, members of the CG Auxiliary Clearwater Flotilla will again be at Seminole Boat Ramp to examine recreational boats for safety. While that’s happening, other members will be serving the public with an open house at the Clearwater CG Auxiliary’s Headquarters at 510 North Fort Harrison from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Coast Guard from Station Sand Key will be bringing over a boat on a trailer. There will be continuous tours of the boat and headquarters building, safe boating information, and hot dogs and beverages.
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is a uniformed civilian volunteer component of the United States Coast Guard created by an Act of Congress in 1939. The Auxiliary, America’s Volunteer Guardians, supports the Coast Guard in nearly all the service’s missions. Learn all about the Clearwater Coast Guard Auxiliary at
Salma Ahmed gets Palmer College of Chiropractic degree
CLEARWATER — Salma Ahmed of Clearwater graduated with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic's Florida campus in Port Orange on March 25.
Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, California; and Port Orange.
