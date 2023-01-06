GOP sets ‘Pearls and Girls’
CLEARWATER — The “Pearls and Republican Girls” fundraiser for 2024 candidates will be held Tuesday, Jan. 24, 6-9 p.m., at Clearwater Yacht Club, 830 Bayway Blvd.
The event is hosted by the Belleair Women’s Republican Political Committee.
The $60 per person minimum contribution is good for a dinner buffet comprised of pecan encrusted chicken, whipped potato bar with toppings, salad, rolls and butter and desserts. There will be cash bar.
Music will be provided by the Mike Twitty Band.
Reservations are limited. Send a check payable to BWRPC to Carol Shea, 2903 Sunrise Drive, Clearwater 33759.
Concert to feature spirituals
CLEARWATER — The Tampa Spiritual Ensemble will present arrangements of traditional African American spirituals and celebrate compositions by the best of historic and contemporary Black composers in concert Sunday, Jan. 8, 3 p.m., at Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 110 S. Ft. Harrison Ave.
The ensemble will perform works by Roland Carter, William Dawson and Moses Hogan, including selections such as “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” “Ain’t a that Good News” and “Hear my Prayer.”
The group’s artistic directors are Shenita Berrian and Yetta Hansell.
Doors open at 2:30 p.m. No tickets are needed, and seating is first come, first served. An offering will be taken, with a minimum $5-$10 suggested.
Yacht club names boat parade winners
CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Yacht Club has announced the results of the annual Holiday Lighted Boat Parade on Dec.10, naming as the Overall Grand Prize Winner: Boat No. 26 “Tank Commander,” piloted by Captain Michael Yagmin.
Winners in Powerboats 30 feet and Over included:
• First: Boat No. 25 “Andiamo” – Captain J.P. Miller
• Second: Boat No. 8 “She’ll Be Right” – Captain William Mackey
• Third: Boat No. 29 “MSH” – Captain Brett Buras
Winners in Powerboats 29 feet and Under included:
• First: Boat No. 16 “Sandbar” – Captain Burt Arnold
• Second: Boat No. 11 “Dos Maynards II” – Captain Mark Weigand
• Third: Boat No. 19 “Just Chillin Time II” – Captain Tom Cummings
The 2022 Grand Marshall was Laura Moody of Fox13 Tampa Bay aboard the 82-foot Monte Fino “Andiamo.”
