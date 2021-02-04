CLEARWATER — The Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival may have been canceled this year, but that doesn’t mean an ornate sand sculpture won’t be making an appearance.
Clearwater Beach is celebrating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV appearance by inviting three master sand sculptors to build a sand sculpture in the team’s honor.
The sculpture, which was started Feb. 3, is being crafted in partnership with the city of Clearwater and the festival.
"Given the historic nature of seeing our home team — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — play in the Super Bowl right here in our backyard, the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival is partnering with the city of Clearwater to create a larger-than-life sand sculpture," said Lisa Chandler, founder of the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival. "While we are disappointed we are unable to host the 2021 Sugar Sand Festival, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring the sand to life in a show of support to the Bucs and Super Bowl LV."
In addition to the sculpture, Sunsets at Pier 60, a nightly sunset festival on Clearwater Beach, will be hosting Super Bowl-themed shows with extended hours the weekend of the big game.
On Saturday, the festivities will begin at 11 a.m. and wrap up at 8:30 p.m. On the day of the game, Sunday, Feb. 7, the fun will begin at 11 a.m. and conclude at 3:30 p.m.
Those in attendance are encouraged to continue following CDC guidelines of washing hands and wearing a mask when not able to physically distance properly.