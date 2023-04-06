CLEARWATER — Christina Sisler is a nurse. She is also a medical educator, a nail tech and a tattoo artist.
So the idea of combining her love of health care and beauty led to the creation of Altruistic Academy in Clearwater, a place where people can learn to be a phlebotomist, refresh their CPR and other medical certifications, or participate in courses leading to certifications in a number of different beauty regimens.
Sisler, 42, worked in traditional health care settings as a nurse and a nurse educator, but decided she was looking for a change.
“I decided I wanted to open up a school by making a difference in a different way,” she said. “By knowing I did something that changed the person’s direction or look at the way that their life is going.”
So Sisler became certified with the American Heart Association and decided to start her own medical education program.
When she opened Altruistic Academy 18 months ago, it was purely focused on helping people with health certifications in CPR, basic life support and advanced life support.
“Being director of nursing, you do a lot of education, and I found that was a niche for me,” Sisler said, “I loved educating my patients, I loved educating the staff and so it kind of lead from there.”
Next, Sisler expanded her program to include certification in phlebotomy. She said there were not a lot of good training programs in the area and there is a huge need for trained phlebotomists.
This year, Sisler took a giant leap and decided she wanted to add beauty programs and massage therapy training to Altruistic Academy.
After visiting a local beauty school in the area for herself, she found there was something lacking in the way students were being taught.
“The student who was doing the work on me was complaining about the lack of education she was getting beyond the basic skills,” Sisler said. “This wasn’t about teaching these students the skills they needed to be successful once they finish the program.”
So, in January, Sisler added programs in esthetics, electrolysis/hair removal, permanent cosmetics and massage therapy.
In addition to learning the skills to provide beauty and massage services, Sisler says that students will be mentored and instilled with the importance of communication and leadership skills and building relationships. They will also learn business start-up strategies and how to brand themselves for success.
Business partner and Altruistic Academy chief operating officer Doug Peterson met Sisler recently and was so impressed with her unique approach to both medical and beauty education he decided to invest in the company.
“She is of the most creative people I have ever met,” he said. “And she is extremely passionate about making this much more than just a beauty school.”
While combining health certifications and phlebotomy training with beauty school and massage therapy certifications may seem incongruent to some, Sisler says there is a lot of overlap and to her it makes perfect sense.
“Plastic surgeons really aren’t doing surgeries anymore, they are doing technology,” she said. “And so they are hiring estheticians, but they want them to have the medical background.”
Sisler is starting a program that combines phlebotomy, patient care technician and esthetics licenses at the same time, which makes graduates extremely marketable to med spas and plastic surgeons’ offices, she said.
Altruistic Academy is currently enrolling students for its beauty and massage training programs, which will begin in May.
For more information on Altruistic Academy, call 727- 900-4370 or visit www.altruisticba.com.