For the second straight summer, Calvary Christian competed for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ King of Kings 7-on-7 football championship, which annually is played at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice facility.
This time, however, the defending champion Warriors came up short. They settled for a 6-1 mark in the tourney following a 35-21 loss to Wharton on June 16.
Quarterback Jacob Drackett passed for three touchdowns against the Wildcats, including two to Josh Robinson. On the other side of the ball, Zander Altieri had two interceptions in the series, including one in a semifinal win over Clearwater Central Catholic.
A week prior to that tourney, Calvary Christian, which is coming off its first district title in school history, advanced to the semifinals of the University of South Florida’s Sling & Shoot.
“Our kids enjoy doing the 7-on-7 stuff,” said Calvary Christian coach Reggie Crume, noting the importance of supporting FCA as well.
Bob Durham, FCA’s area director, had several members of that organization on hand to speak with players and coaches in between the 25-minute scrimmages.
“Five years ago, we were doing these at local schools’ practice fields, then we moved up to this level,” he said. “This kind of opens their hearts, just to listen. We use sports as a platform to share the love of God.”
In all, 32 teams from Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco and Hernando counties took part in the King of Kings series. For most, the tourney was about much more than wins and losses. Returning starters aimed to hone their skills, newcomers hoped to make impressions while coaches sought consistency in running offensive plays and watching the defenses react.
“We’re just competing against other teams to get better,” Countryside coach Eric Schmitz said.
Countryside tight end Max Sheffield liked the tourney being open to teams throughout the Tampa Bay region, many of which are not on his team’s schedule.
“It’s an opportunity to play teams that we don’t get to see all the time,” he noted, adding that playing at the Bucs’ practice facility was “fun. I’ve never been to this part of the Bucs’ facility.”
While Pinellas Park did not get out of pool play with a 2-1 record, coach Max Smith lauded his team for taking on Wharton, the eventual champion.
“I think they enjoyed the competition,” he said of his players. “I think they were fired up to play on an NFL practice field.”