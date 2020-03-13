CLEARWATER — As the race for mayor and two City Council seats heads to the finish line, voters must also mull six changes to the City Charter they’ll be asked to decide on March 17.
No. 1 Referendum Question:
Can the city donate or sell up to five acres for affordable housing?
This would let the city transfer parcels of five acres or less to developers who promise to build affordable housing for lower-income people. The city does not have to get market value, either. People and families whose total annual income does not exceed 120% of the Area Median Income are eligible for affordable housing in the city. The median household income is $47,070 in Clearwater in 2018, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Any household income at or below 80% of the AMI is considered "low-income.”
So, here’s the question to vote, Yes or No:
Shall Section 2.01(d)(5)(i) of the city charter relating to limitations on the conveyance of real property be amended as provided in Ordinance No. 9353-19 to allow the city to donate or sell for less than market value real property which does not exceed five acres for workforce or affordable housing which means housing affordable to people and families whose total annual income does not exceed 120% of the Area Median Income?
No. 2 Referendum Question:
Can the city donate or sell small pieces of land it doesn’t need?
This question also concerns whether the city can donate or sell land, but it is not linked to how the land will be used. This would let the city give away or sell small chunks of city land that’s too small to serve a city purpose — perhaps land left over from the creation of a park or a bike trail or abandoned railroad spur the city owns. If a private property owner has property next to the remainder chunk of land, the property owner can obtain it and add it to his or her property line. The city must hold a public hearing before transferring it, however.
So, here’s the question to vote, Yes or No:
Shall Section 2.01(d)(5)(i) of the City Charter relating to limitations on the conveyance of real property be amended as provided in Ordinance No. 9353-19 to allow the city to donate or sell for less than market value real property which has been determined to be an uneconomic remainder to an adjacent property owner, after a public hearing has been held?
No. 3 Referendum Question
Should voters delete a lease agreement with the Clearwater Marine Aquarium from charter?
The League of Women Voters of the St. Petersburg Area puts it this way: The aquarium was supposed to lease a 1.4-acre property on the bluff above Coachman Park in 2015 so it could build a larger facility, but an agreement was never signed. Why? Because the aquarium board decided to expand its present location on the Clearwater Memorial Causeway, making the lease no longer necessary. This question, if approved, would remove the lease language from the city charter.
Here’s the question to vote, Yes or No:
Shall the City Charter be amended by repealing Section 2.01(d)(8) relating to leasing certain city property to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, which provision has expired?
No. 4 Referendum Question:
Should former city council members be banned from paid jobs or appointments after their terms end?
Language in the city charter is not aligned with state law that prohibits city councilmembers from holding paid appointments or jobs in the city within two years of leaving office. Voting Yes on this referendum would create the language in the Clearwater charter to align with state prohibitions in hiring former councilmembers.
Here’s the question to vote, Yes or No:
Shall the City Charter Section 2.06(c) be amended to prohibit present or former councilmembers from holding any compensated appointive city office or employment until two years after the expiration of their elected term to conform with state law?
No. 5 Referendum Question
Should the city manager give his city fiscal report after the fiscal year ends?
City Manager Bill Horne gives his annual financial report in front of the council in September, but the fiscal year really doesn’t end for two more months. This would have the city manager give his financial report in November, after the fiscal year ends. It would give the city manager time to include the entire year in his annual report.
Here’s the question to vote, Yes or No:
Shall the City Charter Section 3.03(f) be amended to change the City Manager’s report from September to November?
No. 6 Referendum Question:
Should the Charter Review Committee meet every eight years?
The Charter Review Committee — which debates changes to the city charter that the City Council must approve for inclusion on the ballot on Election Day — believes the council should appoint members every eight years instead of every five years, which is the present situation.
Here’s the question to vote, Yes or No:
Shall Section 7.02 of the City Charter be amended as provided in Ordinance No. 9355-19 to require the appointment of a Charter Review Advisory Committee at least every eight years instead of every five years?