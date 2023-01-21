Those on hand for the 100 Women Who Care donation ceremony:

From left, back row: Tom Vander Ploeg, volunteer; Elizabeth Vander Ploeg, 100 Women Who Care; Erin Authier, executive director, Hero To A Child; Rosalie DiBello, 100 Women Who Care; Rita Becchetti, 100 Women Who Care; Brenda George, co-leader, 100 Women Who Care. From left, kneeling: Julie Webster, co-leader, 100 Women Who Care, and Stephanie Strikowsky, 100 Women Who Care.