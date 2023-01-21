100 Women aid Hero To A Child
CLEARWATER — 100 Women Who Care of Pinellas County presented a $12,300 donation to Hero To A Child on Dec. 14.
Hero To A Child advocates for and supports children, young adults, and families impacted by abuse and neglect in Pinellas and Pasco counties. It does so via child advocates at the Guardian ad Litem office in Clearwater and community partners.
Hero To A Child will also receive a $5,000 matching grant from the Richard M. Schulze Foundation.
Historical Society salutes Coast Guard
CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Historical Society saluted the Coast Guard at the opening day of their military-appreciation exhibit Jan. 14 to honor the Coast Guard’s history.
The exhibit is planned to be the first in a series of tributes to military branches and will celebrate the history, notable events, missions, and rescues of Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, Station Sand Key and Coast Guard Auxiliary Division 11, Flotilla 1.
Admission for the exhibit is free. The exhibit will run through Feb. 25.
To submit announcements and press releases, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.