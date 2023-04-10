In a recent high school baseball game at historic Jack Russell Stadium, formerly the spring training home of the Philadelphia Phillies and their Florida State League affiliate, host Clearwater came up way short in a 10-0 loss to Seminole.
The outcome carried much more meaning than a regular-season game since the teams are rivals in Class 5A, District 10 and the Pinellas County Athletic Conference. Seminole improved to 12-4 overall while Clearwater dropped to 7-10.
Afterward, Clearwater coach Jordan Banks spoke of his struggling team eventually getting to Seminole’s level. For that to happen, though, the Tornadoes need more consistent production from their key ballplayers.
“Our top guys need to start being our top guys. If they don’t go, our team can’t go,” said Banks, who considers Seminole coach Adam Moravick a mentor.
Meanwhile, Moravick’s focus is on his team playing strong down the stretch in preparation of a potential deep playoff run.
“The goal is to try to get better every day and be playing our best baseball when it matters,” Moravick said before lauding the Tornadoes for their effort. “Every time we play them, they’re scrappy.”
Seminole blew open a close 2-0 game by combining for seven runs over the fourth and fifth innings.
In the fourth, Evan Miller got credit for a double on a popup that dropped just beyond the infield grass. Preston Fedorek followed with a run-scoring triple, Luke Carey hit a two-run double and Christian Neu added an RBI single.
The Warhawks added three runs in the fifth on Miller’s two-run triple and Fedorek’s sacrifice fly.
Seminole wasted little time getting on the scoreboard and setting the tone for a productive offense that finished the game with 10 runs, 12 hits and five walks. The Warhawks took a 2-0 lead in the first when Carey drew a walk and raced home on a Tyler Saunders triple. Saunders scored on Evan Wright’s single.
Clearwater’s best chance came in the third. Colin Kauble singled and stole second base. Andrew Lefleur singled with one out, but the inning ended on a nifty 1-6-2 double play on Kyle Wilhelm’s bunt.
Neu, the catcher, scooped up a throw in the dirt and tagged out Kauble to finish the play.
“It was like, I’m going to pick this, and I tagged him,” Neu said.
Seminole added a run in the sixth on back-to-back doubles by Mack McGinnis and Ben Wolf.