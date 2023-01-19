CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Historical Society held an opening reception for “Clearwater Salutes Our Coast Guard,” an exhibit honoring the city’s longstanding ties to the U.S. Coast Guard, on Jan. 14.
The Saturday morning event at the CHS Museum and Cultural Center, located at 610 S. Fort Harrison Ave., showcased displays, exhibitions and demonstrations related to Clearwater’s near 100-year history with the USCG and was highlighted by a double flyover of the former South Ward Elementary building.
Prior to the dramatic sight of a massive HC-130 Hercules transport plane and accompanying Sikorsky Jayhawk helicopter doing a double loop around the building’s courtyard, Clearwater Historical Society President Allison Dolan spoke about the impact the military service branch has had on the area.
“Clearwater is a Coast Guard City,” Dolan said, referring to a national designation given to communities that have strong connections to Coast Guard bases and members. “We first earned the designation in 2012 and we just reapplied and got it again, and I don’t think many people realize it. I mean they see the planes fly over, but I don’t know if they know the long history of the Coast Guard here in Clearwater.”
To that point Dolan noted the free exhibit, which runs through the end of February and features photos, models, videos, and artifacts primarily donated by the Clearwater and Sand Key stations, is designed to highlight the connection between the Coast Guard and the city, which dates back to the 1930s.
“We have videos from the Coast Guard that show what they do, and many photos and artifacts of history,” she said, adding “at that point, we have to give a lot of the stuff back!”
While Dolan said the museum, which opened in 2019, also features displays of the city’s restaurant industry and founding families, this Florida-chilly Saturday was all about honoring the Coast Guard, a fact that was appreciated by everyone in attendance.
“They’re showcasing the impact the Coast Guard has had in this area over the last 80 to 100 years, and they really did a great job,” said Chief Petty Officer Shawn Fitchko, executive officer at USCG Station Sand Key. “They got some great stuff from us — equipment, pictures, paintings — and it really helps show the history of the Coast Guard not just in this area but in general.”
Fitchko, who with his height, build and miliary-issue haircut looks like a Coast Guard recruitment poster model, acknowledged “people don’t recognize (the Coast Guard) as much. Some don’t know we’re a branch of the military because we’re so small. But we cover coastlines from Alaska to Guam and we’re the lead maritime agency in the world, one that’s modeled and emulated globally.” He added they’re “really hurting for recruits right now, and we’re looking to increase the workforce and spread the message to inspire men and women, and events like this going a long way toward doing that.”
To many in the group of onlookers who mobbed Fitchko for photos, handshakes, and autographs after the flyover, the Coast Guard will always play an important role in the Clearwater community and the country.
“People don’t understand what the Coast Guard does,” Clearwater resident Jeannie Fuller said as her husband, Joseph, a retired USCG rescue swimmer, tracked their 16-month-old grandson nearby. “It’s an underappreciated branch of the service. I mean, they rescue people every day! We did 20 years, and it was the best years of our lives, and they’re very supportive of families. So, it’s nice to see them get this recognition. I think it’s awesome.”
Belleair Town Commissioner Coleen Chaney, who attended after a museum worker invited local officials last month, agreed. She said the event was “a unique opportunity to experience the history of the U.S. Coast Guard, who have worked to keep our Tampa Bay community safe for nearly 100 years,” adding the event also served as “a wonderful use of the Clearwater Historical Society property.”
For more information on the “Clearwater Salutes Our Coast Guard” and other Clearwater Historical Society events and exhibits, visit clearwaterhistoricalsociety.org.