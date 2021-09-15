CLEARWATER — The annual charity softball game between the Clearwater and Largo police departments is usually all about having fun for a good cause, as the opposing officers have squared off in a friendly ballfield battle to benefit Sun Coast Law Enforcement Charities each spring for nearly 20 years.
But for the 18th edition of the Public Safety Charity Softball Challenge on Sept. 11 at BayCare Ballpark, the usual opponents banded together in a contest against the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office that carried extra meaning. The proceeds from the game, as well as silent auction inside the stadium, benefited the family of Deputy Michael Magli, who was struck and killed in the line of duty by a fleeing suspect in February.
According to the event’s organizers, the players never want to have a specific cause for the game, but when they do, they band together and do whatever they can to benefit their fallen brethren.
“The guidelines are always to assist charities related to first responders in the Tampa Bay area,” said Clearwater Police Lt. John Connor, who along with Largo Police Sgt. Mike Blickensdorf founded the game in 2003. “But if another agency has a tragic event befall us, we like to partner on the same team and challenge the team that has suffered the tragedy.”
“We hope every year we don’t have a beneficiary and we donate the proceeds to the charity,” Blickensdorf added. “But when we have a line-of-duty death in the family, we want to make sure the funds and support for the family are there.”
Blickensdorf noted they were happy to host the game again after the game was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and he said having the event on 9/11 added to the significance of the game this year. “When they said it was going to be on 9/11 it brought more meaning to the game,” he said.
Indeed, from the honor guards marching on the field with the law enforcement flags flying to 4-year-old Landry Bird, the son of Tarpon Springs Police Officer Larry Bird, throwing out the first pitch, there was a different feel to the game, which was played under overcast conditions in front of a large, enthusiastic crowd.
“The Clearwater Threshers are proud to host this community event and give back to our neighbors,” Robert Stretch, community engagement and media manager for the ballpark’s Minor League Baseball team, said, noting portions of the proceeds from the Threshers game against the Bradenton Marauders that night would go toward Operation Restore, a program that helps first responders deal with the impact of critical events during their career. “It is an honor to participate with the multiple agencies coming together year after year in support of each other.”
Prior to the 3:30 p.m. start, PCSO Cpt. Randy Corlett led his team in a pregame huddle by stating, “The biggest thing to remember is we’re here for Mike. Win or lose!” before his players joined fists and shouted, “1-2-3, remember!” Later, as each PCSO batter came to the plate, the public address announcer said, “NOW BATTING, MICHAEL MAGLI,” throughout the game, and the significance of the event was not lost on Deputy Magli’s widow, Stephanie.
“I am so grateful that they chose to honor Michael at the charity softball game today,” Stephanie Magli, who could not attend the game due to a prior commitment, said via text. “All the agencies coming together and playing together with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office to remember and honor the sacrifice my husband made still amazes me. The amount of support we’ve received is truly amazing.”
Magli added, “Today, being the anniversary of September 11th, it’s so important we also remember all the other lives lost on this day. My family will never forget what everyone has done for us.”