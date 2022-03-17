CLEARWATER — There is a new place in Clearwater where people can compete, have fun and perhaps get out a little aggression by throwing axes.
Hatchet Hangout is an indoor recreational venue set up similar to a bowling alley. Players take turns throwing axes at a giant dartboard-like target with a bull’s-eye on it. The closer to the center the ax lands, the more points are scored.
Drew Nawoichik is no stranger to the recreation business. He owns several entertainment-themed businesses on Clearwater Beach and opened the first Hatchet Hangout on Central Avenue in St. Petersburg a year ago.
Fueled by the success of that venue, he started looking at places in Clearwater to open a second location. When he found the site on Myrtle Avenue, he knew it was the right spot. Business has been booming since the Hatchet Hangout opened Feb. 12.
“This location has been an instant success,” Nawoichik said. “People were driving to St. Pete from as far away as Tarpon Springs and Oldsmar. Now they can come to Clearwater.”
According to Nawoichik, the average ax thrower is between 25 and 55 years old, with a many of the players at the upper end of that age range.
“People who like darts, playing pool and bowling, those are the people who enjoy this sport,” Nawoichik said.
Surprisingly, most of the people coming into to throw axes are not the men.
“It’s the women who are coming in,” Nawoichik said. “They drag in their boyfriends, plan date nights and ladies’ nights out.”
Hatchet Hangout is part of the World Axe Throwing League. Experience is not necessary to participate in the sport. A staff of trained “axeperts” are on hand who instruct players and guide them toward success.
“Ax throwing is a fun sport for everyone,” said Barry Burris, general manager. “It’s a thrill to do it and you get such a feeling of accomplishment when you are done.”
In addition to individuals and groups throwing axes, Hatchet Hangout has several leagues that play on a regular basis and Nawoichik says he has hosted several team building events at the site.
“Everyone from the CEO on down can come in, have fun and let loose a little,” he said.
There are a wide variety of locally made craft beers available for sale at Hatchet Hangout and several food trucks set up in the parking lot on a rotating basis. Patrons can also bring in their own food for parties and other gatherings.
A 1,200-square-foot patio is currently under construction with a bonfire, cornhole games and comfortable seating.
“People can come out here after they throw,” said Burris. “This allows them a little more free time to hang out here.”
There is also a private VIP lane located outside where guests can get private lessons from one of the Hatchet Hangout coaches.
Hatchet Hangout is at 709 N. Myrtle Ave. in Clearwater. Hours are Monday-Friday from 1 to 11 p.m. and Saturday–Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. For bookings, visit www.hatchethangout.com/clearwater or call 727-235-0453.