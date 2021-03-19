CLEARWATER — A new walking tour of downtown Clearwater that promises to offer a “fearless look behind the curtain of Scientology” has only been around for just over a month, but it’s already managed to upset not only the church but also city leaders and downtown merchants who said March 18 it was undermining their efforts to revive the area.
During a September meeting, City Council member Mark Bunker, an outspoken critic of the church, urged the council to start embracing the public’s fascination with Scientology and marketing it “the same way Salem embraced the Witch Trials.”
Ted Reinhard took the idea and ran with it, reaching out to former Scientologists to get their stories before launching Cult City Tours on Feb. 2.
“From that we created a tongue-in-cheek satirical walking tour of downtown led by myself as a costumed character, Commodore Obvious,” he said, referencing Scientology’s founder, L. Ron Hubbard, and his naval career.
Reinhard told the City Council the 1-mile tours had been successful. Until recently, that is, when “things went off the rails” following a special tour featuring guests of the TV show “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.”
According to a Tampa Bay Times article, Cult City Tours was trying to book a venue for dinner following the tour, but representatives from Scientology contacted multiple business owners to intervene. Bunker said they even presented the businesses with a 20-year-old court injunction ordering him and any Scientologist to stay 10 feet apart.
Two businesses eventually declined to host the party, leading Reinhard to go online and give them one-star reviews and falsely accuse them of only catering to Scientologists.
Bunker said Reinhard was wrong to do so and asked him to remove the reviews in an effort to smooth over relationships with downtown merchants.
Reinhard added that the tours have generated 300 reservations from tourists and thousands of dollars for downtown businesses.
“Excuse me, but I had to throw up in my mouth a little bit when I’m listening to Mr. (Reinhard) spew on about the wonderful things he’s doing for the city,” said Scott Sousa, general manager of Clear Sky on Cleveland and president of the Downtown Clearwater Merchants Association. “You all (council members) know how hard we have worked, the hundreds and hundreds of hours we have put in. We are furious and livid that they’re making a joke of this. This man is an absolute joke.”
Sousa said the merchants have brought 30,000 people to downtown in the past six months and “this just makes us backpedal and wastes endless time on negativity.”
Cult City
Part of that negativity, council members said, stems from the name of the tour.
“That does more damage in one sentence I think than a year’s worth of work that everybody’s put together here,” Vice Mayor David Allbritton said. “We aren’t a cult city.”
Like Allbritton, Mayor Frank Hibbard said he has worked for more than 20 years to turn downtown around.
“So this is pretty upsetting to somebody like me,” he said. “I think the name is horrible. It is going to come up on Google searches and any other search when people look for Clearwater.”
He said Scientology’s footprint is mainly based in the downtown core, but labeling Clearwater a cult city could damage downtown businesses and beyond.
“It can hurt the beach too,” he said. “It can just hurt the entire city of Clearwater.”
Even Bunker urged Reinhard to change the name, suggesting calling it Scientology Aftermath tours.
“Ted has some growing pains,” he said. “One of the things that I hope he reconsiders is the name Cult City Tours. Because for a business, my god that’s brilliant. … But risking branding the city as Cult City is horrible.”
Bunker, however, defended the tour and said it could become an asset to the city if done properly. He added that the real problem for downtown isn’t the tour, but the church itself.
“Scientology has been a much greater problem for Clearwater than this new tour,” he said.
Hibbard said the business has rights and the city can’t prohibit it from operating, but he urged Bunker, who was filming a recent tour, to not also become part of the problem.
“Fool me once, shame on you, but fool me twice is never going to happen again,” Hibbard said. “It really is inexcusable. I know you are saying that everything that occurred was wrong and that they need to right it, but if it happens again and you’re supporting it, I have to lump you in.”
On the Cult City Tours website, Hibbard’s head shot is shown under a section called “Testimonials” that features quotes from people who have criticized the tours. Before the end of the night on March 18, Sousa’s photo was also featured.
Reinhard, however, had said he aims to cooperate and help market businesses as the company expands.
“In the future, we’re bringing in vans, we’re going to get a storefront with a small museum. We’re actually hiring more staff to keep up,” he said.
Council member Hoyt Hamilton said he hopes it just fizzles out.
“If I am wrong, I damned well don’t want it continued to be named Cult City Tour,” he said. “Because I think that is just … taking a sledgehammer to what we’re trying to do in our downtown.”