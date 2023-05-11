Big Storm wins 11 medals
CLEARWATER — Big Storm Brewing Co. and Distillery has earned 11 silver and bronze medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, one of the largest and most prestigious spirits competition in the world.
The 11 medals are the most won by any distillery in Florida.
Big Storm won silver medals for its Blueberry Vodka, Cherry Vodka, Barrel-Aged Rum, London Dry Gin, Grape Vodka, and Raspberry Vodka. The distillery earned bronze medals for its Vanilla Vodka, Lemon Vodka, Neutral Vodka, Clementine Vodka, and Silver Rum.
More than 1,500 distilleries competed. Big Storm finished in the top 1.2% of the medal count and is just one of 18 distilleries to take home more than 10 medals.
Ruth Eckerd Hall announces job fair
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall will hold a job fair Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with on-the-spot interviews for part-time positions at The Sound at Coachman Park in downtown Clearwater. The job fair will be held at The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St.
The Sound is looking for part-time bartenders, bar backs, bar/concession supervisors, concession stand workers, beer vendors, security guards, event staff and supervisors, customer service representatives and ticket office supervisors.
Applicants are encouraged to fill out an application in advance. For more information, and to complete the job application, visit: https://www.rutheckerdhall.com/about-us/employment.
Aquarium gains ‘sensory inclusive’ tag
CLEARWATER — KultureCity has partnered with Clearwater Marine Aquarium to make its programs and events “sensory inclusive.”
This new initiative will promote an accommodating and positive experience for guests with a sensory issue, no matter their age or ability.
CMA staff will now receive annual training on how to recognize guests with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation.
KultureCity Sensory Bags, equipped with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools and verbal cue cards will be available to guests at CMA who may feel overwhelmed by the aquarium’s environment. There are also several areas of the aquarium that are designated as quiet zones where guests can have “space” to get away.
Sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation are often experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD and other similar conditions. One of the major barriers for these individuals is sensitivity to overstimulation and noise, which can be a major part of the environment at a location like an aquarium.
‘Taste of Ethnicity’ to debut culture series
CLEARWATER — The “Taste of Ethnicity” cultural festival will take place Saturday, May 20, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the 600 block of Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater.
The event will inaugurate an events series called “Living the Culture,” designed to “celebrate the beauty of cultural diversity and promote the value of embracing living together in harmony,” organizers said.
The event will begin with a short foot parade from East Avenue to Garden Avenue. Throughout the day, the event will feature various cultural cuisine offerings, performances, art displays and other vendors.
The event is free to attend. Free parking is available throughout downtown Clearwater.