CLEARWATER — Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church will mark the 100th year of its founding in a special history and worship celebration Sunday, March 26, at 10:30 a.m.
Pastor Bob Scott will preach on the theme of peace. The celebration will feature the Casasvant pipe organ, choir, soloist, and instruments and will include hymns, prayers and readings from the original 1923 service.
The sanctuary is built in the Mediterranean Revival style. Several of its stained-glass windows were designed by Louis Comfort Tiffany, the early 20th century glass artist and designer.
The church is located at 110 S. Ft. Harrison Ave., at the corner of Pierce Street and Ft. Harrison Avenue. Parking is available in four primary areas: directly east across Ft. Harrison in a large county lot; west and behind the church off Pierce Street, in the county utility building lot north of the church fellowship hall, and at Pierce and Osceola in the Old City Hall or CMA lots.