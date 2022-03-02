DUNEDIN — There are more than 200,000 Peace Poles throughout the world dedicated as monuments to peace. And now there is a second one in Dunedin.
About 200 people gathered outside of the Dunedin Community Center on Feb. 23 for the Peace Pole Dedication Ceremony. A Peace Pole in Weaver Park was commemorated in September.
The evening event was presented by the Rotary Club of Dunedin, Rotary Club of Dunedin North and Rotary Club of Dunedin Waterside.
John Tornga, president of the Dunedin Rotary Club North and a city commissioner, said there are 33,000 Rotary clubs in the world.
"Rotarian is a humanitarian organization as most of you know. And we address challenges in communities. And those are communities throughout the world," Tornga said.
On Feb. 23, 1905, the Rotary Club was founded. In 1954 Feb. 23 the first vaccine was given to the students at a school for polio.
"As you know, Rotary Clubs worked for eradicating polio throughout the United States, throughout the world," Tornga said, noting other numerous other Rotary accomplishments.
City Commissioner Jeff Gow read a proclamation issued by the commission commemorating Peace Day in Dunedin.
The proclamation says, the "Rotary Clubs of Dunedin, Dunedin North, and Dunedin Waterside
wanted a way to unite people together to inspire, awaken, and uplift the human consciousness in our community and agreed to 'plant' a Peace Pole in Dunedin."
It also says, "the Dunedin Community Center at Highlander Park overlooking the pond was chosen as the perfect spot in Dunedin to stand as a silent visual for people to sit and reflect, bringing peace inside each one of us; we are all a part of this community, our country and world."
It proclaimed that Feb. 23 "be recognized as Peace Day in Dunedin and encourage all citizens to have peace be ever present in our words, thoughts, and actions."
Also in attendance were Larry Franklin, president of the Rotary Club of Dunedin, and Michael Rooney, Rotary Club of Dunedin Waterside.
Information provided by the Rotary Clubs said The Peace Pole Project was started in Japan by Masahisa Goi, who lived from 1916 to 1980. After witnessing the devastation caused by World War II and the dropping of atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Goi dedicated himself to the attainment of global peace and harmony.
The message, "May Peace Prevail on Earth," came to him in 1955 in a moment of great inspiration and deep prayer. The Peace Pole Project came to the United States in 1986, which was the International Year of Peace.