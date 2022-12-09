New bridge installed
Clearwater — Crews have installed a new pedestrian overpass bridge across U.S. 19 just north of Harn Boulevard in Clearwater.
The Florida Department of Transportation project also includes sidewalk and safety enhancements, and drainage and utility improvements. Construction is slated to wrap up this spring.
Beach Walk gets major renovation
CLEARWATER — Beach Walk, the winding pedestrian promenade that extends from South Gulfview Boulevard to Mandalay Avenue on Clearwater Beach, is undergoing major renovations and refurbishments with an estimated completion date of August 2023.
Access to the beach and businesses along Beach Walk will remain open. Beach Walk will be closed in sections beginning on the south end of Clearwater Beach working towards Pier 60. Businesses located near the construction area will be notified before fencing is erected for each section. The project aims to keep access to the beach and businesses as open as possible and will temporarily halt construction during popular times such as spring break.
This is the first major renovation project for the entire Beach Walk area since it opened in 2008.
To minimize the amount of manual maintenance, the city of Clearwater is adding a cleaning layer that will require less manual staff maintenance and power washing. Other improvements include new signage and shade structures, renovation of the beach showers and refurbishment of the water fountains. The project is estimated to cost about $1.3 million.
Conners takes helm of Baycare
CLEARWATER — Stephanie D. Conners, who began her career as a nurse, has taken the reins of BayCare Health System as its chief executive officer and president.
Conners, 51, succeeds Tommy Inzina, 64, who announced his retirement earlier this year. The transition comes six weeks after Conners officially joined BayCare to work with Inzina.
Conners has maintained her nursing license throughout her career and qualified in Florida in October. Her first role in management was as a patient services director and then she became a chief nursing officer. She later added operations to her portfolio and helped lead several high-quality health care systems, both not-for-profit and for-profit, in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Conners’ most recent role was as executive vice president and chief operating officer for Jefferson Health, a large, not-for-profit health care system based in Philadelphia.
She holds a bachelor’s degree from Villanova University and an MBA from Eastern University. She and her husband, Timothy Conners, have four children ranging in age from 14 to 26, and one grandchild.
‘Fools’ to host charity motorcycle ride
CLEARWATER — The St. Pete Fools, a local social club of businessmen and entrepreneurs, will host a charity motorcycle ride Saturday, Dec. 10, at noon to raise funds for Learning Empowered and ALPHA House. Participants will meet at OCC Road House, 10575 49th St. N.
Members of the St. Pete Fools and local residents will ride throughout the St. Petersburg area, including over the Skyway bridge with stops at local businesses, escorted by the St. Petersburg Police Department.
The public can register to participate for $15 per person. Register online at https://buff.ly/3QMHiKA. Proceeds from the ride will benefit the charities through tangible donations.
Last year, some 200 bikers participate and raised more than $30,000 that went to local charities: ALPHA House, The Kind Mouse, and Daystar Life Center.
For more details, visit https://stpetefools.com.
