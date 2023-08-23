CLEARWATER — The Bainbridge Cos., based in Wellington, have opened a new residential property in Clearwater, Bainbridge Bayview.
Located at 2981 Gulf to Bay, Bainbridge Bayview is a 283-unit luxury multifamily apartment community that offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes ranging from 694 to 1,702 square feet.
Residences offer modern kitchens with white Shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, 9-foot ceilings, a private patio or balcony with many overlooking the bay, and a side-by-side or stacked washer and dryer set.
The Bayview community is pet-friendly and has a bark park and pet spa. Additional amenities include a private pier on the bay; a bayfront pool and sundeck; an all-encompassing clubhouse with panoramic water views; a private dining suite with an outdoor summer kitchen; a coworking lounge with private conference rooms and a coffee bar; and a 24-hour fitness center with a private yoga studio.
For more information, visit: https://bainbridgebayview.com/