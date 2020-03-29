CLEARWATER — This city of empty beaches and closed libraries will swear in its newest mayor and City Council members March 30 and hold a second ceremony for the public a few days later — ensuring the continuity of local government during the coronavirus outbreak.
“We are going to give individual oaths on March 30, followed by a ceremonial council swearing in at the April 2 City Council meeting,” City Manager Bill Horne told the Beacon.
Horne, who manages the city’s operations at the behest of the five-member council during normal times, was granted emergency powers at a March 18 special City Council meeting to make decisions during the coronavirus efforts.
Mayor-elect Frank Hibbard, Seat 2 winner Mark Bunker, and Seat 3 winner Kathleen Beckman will be sworn in during the first ceremony in City Clerk Rosemarie Call’s office. They replace two-term mayor George N. Cretekos, council member Jay Polglaze, and Seat 3 council member Bob Cundiff, all of whom will be on hand for the subsequent swearing a few days later.
“I will administer the oath on March 30 to each new council member prior to them meeting with the city manager for a new council orientation,” Call said. “It is a standard oath.”
One hitch is the health of Bunker, who was tested for coronavirus March 16. He was at home on Thursday, March 26, with coughing and slight shortness of breath.
“I woke up this morning and thought, ‘I’m feeling great today,’ but I started coughing not long after that. I have been coughing since I went in for the test.”
He said he expected test results soon.
The first regular City Council meeting is at 6 p.m. in the council chambers in the Main Library, where the council regularly meets. Public attendance will be limited, Horne said.
The council will set only enough chairs in the hearing room to provide proper social distancing for audience members who wish to sit. Formal congratulations, advice, and well-wishes will be exchanged between those coming in and those leaving, Call said.
“The farewell for Mayor Cretekos and council members Polglaze and Cundiff will take place before the Oath of Office on April 2,” Call said. “They typically take turns to provide a farewell message to their colleagues, residents and staff. I will then administer the oath individually and then council will recess. There will then be a photo-op of outgoing and incoming council members. The new council will reconvene afterwards.”
The transition takes place at a historic and unsettling time. After a March 17 Election Day that saw a few voters wearing face masks and gloves for protection against the growing threat of coronavirus, the city has grappled with ways to operate normally under the constraints of social distancing and ever-changing state and county emergency orders.
The city’s IT staff tried to build a video conferencing platform that would allow five members, the city attorney, Horne, and department heads to interact from separate locations, but that proved too challenging at this time. It was too difficult to ensure members of the public could participate in the meeting.
“I think it was too cumbersome,” said Hibbard, who said he has not talked with the other council members since the election. Though each new officer can speak with Horne or other city official individually, government sunshine laws forbid the three from talking to each other, even before swearing in, Hibbard said. They were allowed to meet with Horne and City Attorney Pam Akin.
Similarly, sunshine rules prevent Call from administering the oath on March 30 to all three candidates at one time.
“I have been in touch with Mayor Cretekos, however,” Hibbard said. “He won’t be voting on any issues.”
In fact, the two had much to talk about because Hibbard was on his way out of office when he handed Cretekos the mayor’s gavel back in 2012.
And now, Cretekos will be handing it back on April 2.