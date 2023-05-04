CLEARWATER — The annual Festival of the Chariots and Ratha Yatra Parade will be held Saturday, May 6, at the Pier 60 Pavilion at Clearwater Beach.
Free lunch will be available for everyone from noon to 1 p.m. The parade begins at 1:30 p.m. from the pavilion and ends there at 3:30 p.m.
Parade-goers will pull a highly decorated chariot with 100-foot-long ropes. The chariot will be decked out with a blue, red and yellow canopy decorated with swans, lotus flowers, flags, Hanuman and a brass chakra on top.
At the parade’s conclusion, the festival will begin with live music, singing, classical dance, books and a bazaar.
Admission is free.