CLEARWATER — Amplify Clearwater has partnered with Clearwater-based Economic Impact Catalyst to launch a tourism-focused business incubator.
At an Aug. 17 City Council meeting, Amplify CEO Amanda Payne and David Ponraj, chief executive of EIC, secured a unanimous vote in favor of allocating $250,000 in federal funding to the launch of the incubator.
“The incubator will be focused on cultivating and strengthening the area’s tourism ecosystem. It specifically focuses on innovation and sustainability within the industry sector,” said Denise Sanderson, Clearwater’s economic director and staff liaison for the project.
The incubator is set to launch in October. Bootcamp classes will be held for small businesses in the months following the launch.
For more information, visit www.amplifyclearwater.com/incubator.