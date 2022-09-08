SAFETY HARBOR — Residents will get the opportunity to weigh in on the future of a rare piece of green space controlled by the city.
City commissioners on Aug. 15 learned about the proposed uses for the 6-acre vacant property that once housed a school at the southwest corner of Elm and Cedar streets
City staff have proposed an urban farm for the site. Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties wants to build six homes on a portion of the property.
Commissioners said they saw promise in both or a combination of proposals, but wanted to hear from residents first before making a decision.
“We really haven’t had input from the community,” Commissioner Andy Steingold said. “It is one of the last areas of green space the city owns. It’s significant. It’s huge.”
The property’s past
According to City Manager Matt Spoor, the structure at 0 Elm St., which was previously Lincoln Heights Elementary School and then the Safety Harbor Exceptional Student Center building, was demolished in 2009.
At that point, three lots originally deeded to the School Board in 1959 reverted to the city. In 2012, the city and School Board entered into a lease-purchase agreement where the city would pay the school district $250,000 over 50 years ($5,000 per year). Spoor said the city has made 10 annual payments and owes $200,000, but could pay the balance at any time.
Over the years, the commission has discussed several proposed uses for the site, including a softball complex and townhome development.
The property’s future
The most recent vision for the site is staff’s idea for Elm Street Urban Farm, said Shannon Schafer, the city’s recreation superintendent.
The farm, based on an agriculture site in Alpharetta, Georgia, would include a food forest, community garden rental plots, composting area, shade/shelter and storage areas, rainwater harvesting system, solar irrigation and parking.
Supporters, Schafer said, include the Mattie Williams Neighborhood Center, Safety Harbor Garden Club, Harbor Dish, Common Ground Community Garden.
“It looks like a very interesting idea,” Mayor Joe Ayoub said. “A good way to bring the community together to do something productive.”
Several neighbors of the property agreed, including Gary Sawtelle, president of Safety Harbor Garden Club.
He said the farm can foster community building and volunteerism.
“Everybody can have a piece of this,” he said. “Everybody can have a little part of it.”
Habitat for Humanity also sees potential in a small portion of the vacant property.
In December, the nonprofit affordable housing developer offered to pay off the remaining $200,000 and develop six platted lots on Elm Street with six single-family homes. That would still leave about 5 acres of the site for green space.
“Our goal here with the six lots is not to necessarily move people into Safety Harbor but to find ways to keep people in Safety Harbor and find affordable housing opportunities for folks that live and work within the city,” said Mike Sutton, president and chief executive of Habitat.
The nonprofit, which has built nearly 800 homes in Pinellas, doesn’t give away homes but provides families with 0% interest mortgages over 30 years.
Sutton said the group has built about eight in the city and would love to do more, but property values in Safety Harbor are more expensive than other parts of the county.
Steingold said he supports Habitat’s mission and liked the idea of the farm, but was surprised that this was the first he had heard of it.
Therefore, he advocated for slowing down the process and seeking public feedback. Commissioners agreed and Spoor said staff would set up public meetings with neighbors and solicit input from advisory boards.
He also questioned whether residents would have an appetite for any kind of development on the property.
“Is that the highest and best use of the people’s property? Steingold said. “Again, six is pretty intense. I was always under the impression that we were going to use this whole entire thing for parkland.”
Sutton thinks it’s an extremely good use of the site because of the growing need and the effect it can have.
“You can drive up and down Main Street and a lot of the folks that are working at the restaurants and in the bars that all of us frequent on a regular basis have no affordable places to live,” he said. “So if we want to continue to enjoy the things we like to enjoy, we have to ensure that people have an affordable place to live.”
If the city gave Habitat the green light, Sutton said some of those people could be living in those homes in a year.