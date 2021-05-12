CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Threshers recently returned to the field following an 18-month layoff caused by the pandemic, and everyone from the fans to team officials to Phinley the mascot was thrilled to be back at BayCare Ballpark again.
There were many noticeable changes for the Philadelphia Phillies’ Low-A farm team and its fans when the Threshers hosted the Lakeland Tigers in their home opener May 4. They included reduced attendance, no on-field activities before, during or after the game, and a mandatory mask policy. However, the overwhelming attitude throughout the ballpark formerly known as Spectrum Field was positive as people were just thankful to have minor league baseball back again.
“It’s a little different right now,” Threshers General Manager Jason Adams admitted as he watched the team throw its first competitive pitch since September 2019. “We’re not going to have 4,500 people in the stands right away, and we’re doing our best to educate people coming to the ballpark about the new rules on our website and social media accounts. But we’ve got a great crowd here tonight. People have been pent up and want to get out and have some fun. I think they’re ready to get back.”
Indeed, the crowd began flowing into the stadium as soon as the gates opened at 6 p.m., as the combination of a warm early summer night and the team’s popular Dollar Tuesday promotion led to long concession lines and crowded concourses right from the start.
Oldsmar resident Alex Pesci said he was “extremely happy and very excited to be back at a baseball game” as his 2-year-old daughter, Emelyn Pesci, posed for photos with Phinley near the main gate.
“I’ve been a season ticket holder for years and we’ve been waiting for this day for a long time,” he said.
Asked what he planned to do once he got inside, Pesci said he was going to “hit the playground, buy some souvenirs and eat some hot dogs!”
Over in the outfield, fans filled the seats and standing areas around Frenchy’s Tiki Hut, soaking up the last slivers of sunshine while enjoying spending time with friends.
When asked what brought them out to the ballpark, a group of four young local women replied, “dollar beers and cute boys!”
Adams understands the theme nights and promotions are always a big draw for minor league games.
And while some Threshers traditions, such as the annual May the 4th Star Wars night and paratroopers parachuting onto the field for Military Appreciation Night, will not take place in 2021, he noted many team staples will remain in place this season.
“Tuesdays are still Dollar Nights, where we offer a limited amount of tickets, plus certain concessions, for a dollar, and we’ll still have the Silver Sharks senior nights on Wednesdays and the Little Anglers Kids Club on Thursdays,” he explained. “We’ll also have fireworks again on Saturday nights, including July 4 weekend, and Fridays we’ll have our giveaways, including a Captain America bobblehead on Sept. 10.” Adams also noted the team will host its annual Pitch for Pink breast cancer awareness game on Friday, June 11, as well as Military and Veterans Appreciation Night on June 26, Strike Out Cancer Night on July 16, and a First Responders Appreciation night, complete with a 9/11 remembrance tribute, on Sept. 11.
“Some things are different, but fans can still expect to have a great time, an affordable time, and still be safe, as well,” Adams said. He noted that the team hopes mask and attendance restrictions will be lifted or loosened as the season goes on, but cautioned those decisions are made by Major League Baseball, not the affiliates.
“For now, we’re still following the MLB protocols, and we hope everyone will be patient with us.”
Of course, it wouldn’t be minor league baseball without some kind of funky MLB experimentation going on, and this year the Southeastern League was selected to utilize automatic balls and strikes, or ABS, system, more commonly referred to as robot umpires.
“Each minor league system is getting something new to test, and we got the ABS,” Adams said, noting an official in the booth uses cameras to call the pitches and relay the call to the home plate ump. “The average fan wouldn’t see or notice it, but it’s good to have an opportunity to be a part of it.”