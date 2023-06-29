CLEARWATER — The Police and Kids Foundation will host its inaugural Freedom Festival, a patriotic-themed fundraiser dedicated to America’s first responders and military heroes, on Saturday, July 1, from 9 to 5 p.m., at Bert’s Barracuda Harley-Davidson, 10525 49th St. N
The event will benefit local families of fallen first responders, said Police and Kids’ president and founder, Tracey Schofield.
“We encourage everyone to come out to this family-friendly event as we celebrate America, and the heroes who put their lives on the line every day so we can be free,” Schofield said.
The daylong festival will have live music, food and merchandise vendors, antique and military vehicles, 50/50 raffles, patriotic costume contests, a K-9 demonstration and more.
“We also have incredible silent auction items and will raffle off a grand prize classic 1961 Silver Eagle motorcycle,” Schofield said.
All of the proceeds from the Freedom Festival will help the nonprofit support children’s activities and the families of fallen first responders throughout Florida who have died in the line of duty.
Last fall, Schofield, a former Largo code enforcement officer, donated $67,000 in foundation funds to help build the Shourai teen section at Largo Central Park.
For more information on the Freedom Festival, visit PoliceAndKids.com, the Police & Kids Foundation page on Facebook or call 727-647-0175.