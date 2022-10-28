VP-CEO named for BayCare hospitals
CLEARWATER — Dr. Sowmya Viswanathan has been named vice president and chief medical officer for St. Joseph’s Hospital, St. Joseph’s Women’s and Children’s Hospitals.
She assumed her new role in June.
She also recently assumed oversight as the interim regional chief medical officer for St. Joseph’s Hospital-North, St. Joseph’s Hospital-South, BayCare Hospital Wesley Chapel and South Florida Baptist Hospital. She will also provide oversight for the BayCare medical staff affairs functions.
Previously, Viswanathan was the group chief medical officer for Tenet Health — Massachusetts and South Carolina Hospitals.
She received her medical degree from Madurai Medical College in India, completed residency at the Boston University Residency Program in Boston, Massachusetts, received a master’s degree in health care management at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, and a master’s in business administration at the University of Massachusetts.
MarineMax named top retailer
CLEARWATER — MarineMax has been named the top large marine retailer by the Sea Tow Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting boating safety.
The announcement by the foundation was made Oct. 18 as part of its fourth annual National Boating Industry Safety Awards.
MarineMax was lauded for its “Back to (Boating) School” campaign.
“Utilizing multiple delivery methods including email, social media, video, and its website, MarineMax focused on the back-to-school timeframe to remind even the most seasoned boaters the importance of ongoing boater education and safety. Using an interactive online quiz, boaters can test their knowledge and as a logical next step, MarineMax offers boating safety classes and events throughout its organization to help boaters become more knowledgeable and proficient on the water,” the Sea Tow Foundation said.
Gail R. Kulp, executive director of the foundation, said they had received a record number of applications this year.
Empty Bowls to benefit Harbor Dish
CLEARWATER — Empty Bowls Pinellas will hold its sixth annual “Empty Bowls” event to benefit the Harbor Dish Community Cafe of Safety Harbor on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Petersburg College, Room ES-104, 2465 Drew Street, Clearwater.
The event features various soups and chili from both professional and home chefs who will provide their favorite soup recipes. Participants can vote for their favorite top three recipes.
The event also includes raffle drawings for artwork donated by local artists.
Advance tickets are available through Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/empty-bowls-for-harbor-dish-fundraiser-tickets-407767973987
All participants will take home a beautiful pottery bowl as a souvenir to remember all the “empty bowls” in the world.
Peace concert to hear ‘Phantom’
CLEARWATER — Filip Presseisen will provide the live spooky soundtrack on the organ as the silent movie “Phantom of the Opera” plays Sunday, Oct. 30, as part of the Peace Memorial Concert Series at Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 110 S. Ft. Harrison Ave.
Friendly costumes are encouraged and treat bags will be handed out.
Presseisen won the prestigious 2015 International Cinema Organ Competition in Berlin, Germany.
Doors open at 2:30 p.m. No tickets are needed and seating is first come, first served. A minimum $5 donation is request.
Masks are suggested for those not vaccinated.
IEWC to host holiday fundraiser
CLEARWATER — The Island Estates Women’s Club will end its calendar year with a holiday luncheon at the Carlouel Yacht Club on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
The luncheon will be a fundraiser for Clothes to Kids, a local nonprofit that provides new and gently used clothes to low-income or in-crisis school age children.
Residency on Island Estates is not required to be a member of IEWC.
Crooked Thumb to host dog adoption
SAFETY HARBOR — Crooked Thumb Brewery will host a Halloween adoption and dog costume contest Saturday, Oct. 29, from 1-5 p.m.
The event will include a food truck, live music and an adoption party raffle.
Crooked Thumb is located a 555 10th Ave. S., Safety Harbor.
Cancer survivor bonds with rescued dolphins
CLEARWATER — Kameron, a 12-year-old from Bangor, Maine, wished to visit the Clearwater Marine Aquarium after seeing the movie, “Dolphin Tale,” and seeing parallels between the odds overcome by ‘Winter,’ a dolphin that had to adapt to wearing a prosthetic tail and the prosthetic leg Kameron was fitted for when his leg was amputated after a battle with osteosarcoma.
The film was a turning point for Kameron, who had struggled with depression after having his leg amputated. The osteosarcoma survivor was inspired by Winter to accept his new reality and felt a kinship with the rescued dolphin after learning both their prosthetics were made by the same company.
Though Winter is gone, Kameron’s visit included getting up close and personal with other dolphins at the marine aquarium that have overcome odds. A highlight of his VIP experience was interacting with Nicholas, a dolphin that was rescued more than 20 years ago. The Fickett family even enjoyed getting drenched with water, the result of playful dolphin splashing.
Kameron's visit was made possible by Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.
Long Term caregivers earn scholarships
TALLAHASSEE — Three Pinellas County caregivers have received scholarships to help them achieve their goals of becoming nurses.
The scholarships were presented by the Florida Health Care Association. Each recipient is currently enrolled in a program to advance their clinical studies, has demonstrated a commitment to the residents entrusted to their care, and shown leadership potential among their peers.
The recipients were:
• Sylvia Ware, a certified nursing assistant at Bardmoor Oaks Health & Rehabilitation Center in Largo, received $750 to pursue a Registered Nurse degree.
• Barbara Hosler, an LPN at Menorah Life in St. Petersburg, received $500 toward a Licensed Practical Nurse to RN bridge program.
• Cobenis Diaz, an LPN at Palm Garden of Clearwater, received $750 toward the LPN to Assistant Director of Nursing bridge program.