CLEARWATER — The Chi Chi Rodriguez Academy is dropping its fourth-grade classes in a move to expand its upper-grade levels.
Chief Executive Officer James Poulter said the move is geared toward expanding enrollment.
“Beginning this fall, the Academy will be discontinuing its fourth-grade class and redirecting resources in order to offer two sixth-grade classes,” Poulter said. “The strategic decision aims to cater to current enrollment demands, as well as the unique developmental needs among its students.”
In collaboration with Pinellas County Schools, the academy in 1993 began accepting fifth-grade students who were struggling in school. By 2007, the program had expanding to include fourth through eighth graders.
While retaining the fifth and eighth grade classes, the addition of a second sixth grade class will allow “for even further class expansions in the future with seventh and eighth grade,” officials said.
For more information, visit https://www.chichi.org/.