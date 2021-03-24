CLEARWATER — The Philadelphia Phillies’ annual St. Patrick’s Day game is usually a raucous affair, with thousands of green-clad fans, many fresh in town from Philly and ready to party, packing what is now BayCare Ballpark.
Last year it was canceled at the onset of the pandemic, but two years ago, more than 11,000 spectators turned out for the game. This year, ticket sales were limited to just over 2,000 before the start of the 2021 Grapefruit League season.
The reduced attendance didn’t distract the fans who were able to score tickets this year, and a quick scan of the socially distanced stands revealed many wore green attire again this year. And while the crowd wasn’t as boisterous as in years past, those who got in were thrilled to be enjoying Wednesday afternoon baseball under the warm Florida sun.
“Every year we come down for this game and last year we came down and we didn’t see a pitch,” said Tom Kelly of Havertown, Pennsylvania, said as he and his brother, Bob, stood side by side clad head to toe in green garb.
“We got tickets for this one as soon as they went on sale,” Bob Kelly said, adding the annual trek was “all about everyone enjoying the holiday, because everyone is Irish today.”
Over at Frenchy’s Tiki Hut, social distancing was difficult at the popular outfield bar that’s typically the epicenter of the ballpark’s party scene. While waiting in line for beer a man dressed in a long, shimmering red, white and blue vest with a matching Phillies top hat posed for photos with patrons while handing out a business card that read, “Super Phan” Tony “Tornado” Pennecle. Nearby, dozens of fans gathered in designated pods on the outfield grass and took in the action between the Phillies and Detroit Tigers, including siblings Lily, Brody and Tinsley Barnaky of Safety Harbor.
According to a pair of fans standing near the back of the park, the lower attendance actually made the experience more enjoyable.
“I think it’s much better,” Kevin Magee of Havertown said, noting this was his fourth St. Paddy’s game.
“All the lines are shorter,” Kim Sciubba added. “So, you can get your drinks much faster!”
A tour of the circular stadium concourse also featured a group of guys attending the game for their buddy’s bachelor party as well as a pair of Tigers fans clad in all green who blended in with the crowd on this day.
“The Tigers play annually in Lakeland on St. Patrick’s Day, and this year they were playing the Phillies, so we decided to get on our gear and drive over here!” Ryan Shirah of Ormond Beach said as he posed with his friend, Orlando resident Heather Rabb.
When asked how she got tickets, Rabb said she had “two computers and a phone going the day they went on sale and at 9 a.m. I hit ‘buy’ and I lucked out!”